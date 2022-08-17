Read full article on original website
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Is Growing On Ex-Colts Punter Pat McAfee
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is winning former NFL punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee every social media post. Earlier this week, the current Broncos quarterback could be seen walking out of his home in an all-white Good Man Brand outfit before the Broncos took on the Dallas Cowboys for their preseason game on Saturday.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Former Cavs big man expresses disappointment with Browns statement on Deshaun Watson
Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed disappointment regarding the Cleveland Browns’ statement about the suspension and fine of their quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ statement quotes co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and mentions nothing about the uncomfortable details behind Watson’s discipline. The 11-game suspension and $5...
Bengals Sign Offensive Lineman, Waive Linebacker Carson Wells
Cincinnati added a guard on Friday morning
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/20: Brissett Takes Over, Myles Returns, and Exploitive Bosses
I’m particularly bleary-eyed this morning, so please excuse me if I have more than the usual number of typos, misshapen sentences, or stupid comments. This has been a rough day to get enthused about the Newswire. Part of the reason for this is that yesterday’s newswire took me about...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Bengals News (8/20): Joe Burrow ready to welcome Jessie Bates back to team
Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates' absence: Bengals teammates will 'welcome him back with open arms'. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates continues to skip training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club. Joe Burrow isn't sweating the absence of the defensive leader. Last...
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
This Thursday morning, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement regarding a new punishment for Deshaun Watson. He's being suspended 11 games and fined $5 million. It puts the saga to an end. Browns GM Andrew Berry met with reporters this Thursday afternoon to discuss Deshaun Watson's punishment. He was...
Tomlin's comments about winning when playing poorly reminds of 2019
Everyone remembers 2019. Despite finishing 8-8, this team literally defined the term “win ugly”. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an injury in Week Two and even before then, the offense could get no traction. After the team’s second preseason game, head coach Mike Tomlin...
Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update
Kareem Hunt made headlines recently after he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns. While he was quickly rejected, it doesn’t seem like the speculations about his future will be ending any time soon. Not with cameras catching him speaking with Nick Sirianni during the Philadelphia Eagles and Browns’ joint practice sessions. Making matters even […] The post Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Have a Chance to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo Following Deshaun Watson's Suspension
The 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns is now a possibility following Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension.
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
