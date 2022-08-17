Read full article on original website
6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
The girl was standing near the street when she was shot in the arm, police say.
Elderly man fatally shot while walking dog in Gary
A man was shot and killed while walking a family dog in Northwest Indiana. Cornelius Olive, 79 was found unresponsive Wednesday evening just a few feet from the front door of his daughter’s home in Gary on West 21st place.
cwbchicago.com
Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park
A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
9-year-old girl bites, escapes attempted kidnapper outside of West Ridge grocery store
CHICAGO — A 9-year-old girl was able to escape after a man tried to kidnap her outside of a West Ridge grocery store. The girl was walking with a woman near the Cermak Fresh Market on the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when a man picked her up and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence. Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store
Update August 18 — The Chicago Police Department released one additional image today:. Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was...
4 teen boys shot on Englewood porch
CHICAGO — Four teen boys were shot Wednesday evening while on the front porch of an Englewood residence. Police said the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union. A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were on the porch when they were all shot by an unknown suspect. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested moments after robbing 65-year-old at Pink Line stop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at the Kedzie Pink Line Stop Wednesday. Dominique Holiday, 32, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age. According to Chicago police, Holiday robbed the man while on the mezzanine level...
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
fox32chicago.com
Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
fox32chicago.com
Gary woman calls for awareness in Chicago as her grandson's been missing for 7 years
CHICAGO - A Gary family is renewing calls for the return of their missing loved ones. A grandmother of a missing Gary boy was at Daley plaza Friday calling for awareness for her grandson and other missing children. Last month marked seven years since the disappearance of King Walker. New...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
Double lower leg amputation for mom hurt in Playpen boating accident
The attorney told WGN News that several questions remain following the incident.
2 found dead, 1 critical in alley in suspected Lakeview overdose incident: CPD, CFD
Two men were found dead and a woman needed to be rushed to the hospital Thursday morning.
