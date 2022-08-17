ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Midland/Odessa

Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?

Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel

MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Stolen fuel on the rise

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Another Midlander set to run for mayor

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland reported Friday that Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for mayor. Dickson will join Lori Blong on the November 8 ballot. City elections that day will also include City Council Districts 3 and 4. As of August 19, Jack Ladd Jr. has filed to run for the District […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Community comes together to help one of OPD’s finest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First responders and community members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Troglin who is fighting stage 4 brain and lung cancer. The Burgers for Mike event helped raise money for Troglin and his family to aid in his fight.  “It’s just great to […]
ODESSA, TX
B93

Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Tire shops in Ector County have experienced scams in the past years, by people who are untraceable. One tire shop in West Odessa was recently scammed for over 50-thousand dollars.. Two weeks ago, Max Performance had a client purchase 80 tires, but little did they know,...
MySanAntonio

Mayor Payton calls for industry to lead in ESG conversations

Representatives of an oil and gas industry buffeted by extreme views on both ends of the spectrum were encouraged Wednesday to take the lead in conversations about how they operate. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton opened the final day of the Produced Water Society Permian Basin’s conference at the Horseshoe, calling...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD teacher named Region 18′s Secondary Teacher of the Year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Amanda Byars of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy has been named Region 18′s Secondary Teacher of the Year. The school surprised her with the news of this recognition this afternoon. Byars told cbs7 news that the award not only recognizes her achievement but the...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area.  According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland home destroyed by lightning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
MIDLAND, TX
