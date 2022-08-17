Read full article on original website
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Midland/Odessa
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel
MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
yourbasin.com
Stolen fuel on the rise
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
Another Midlander set to run for mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland reported Friday that Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for mayor. Dickson will join Lori Blong on the November 8 ballot. City elections that day will also include City Council Districts 3 and 4. As of August 19, Jack Ladd Jr. has filed to run for the District […]
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
Robert Allen Dickson files to run for Midland Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas — Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for Midland Mayor. Dickson will be competing against City Councilwoman Lori Blong who will be leaving her District 4 seat. The deadline to apply for the office is August 22.
Community comes together to help one of OPD’s finest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First responders and community members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Troglin who is fighting stage 4 brain and lung cancer. The Burgers for Mike event helped raise money for Troglin and his family to aid in his fight. “It’s just great to […]
cbs7.com
Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech hosted car show to raise scholarship funds
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 75 years Odessa College has helped the next generation of students try to achieve their career goals. Odessa College had a car show this weekend to help raise funds for the Sewell auto tech scholarship to bring more students into the auto tech field.
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
cbs7.com
Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Tire shops in Ector County have experienced scams in the past years, by people who are untraceable. One tire shop in West Odessa was recently scammed for over 50-thousand dollars.. Two weeks ago, Max Performance had a client purchase 80 tires, but little did they know,...
2 Years After Closing Unexpectedly, Terrace West in Midland is Being Demolished
Back in the summer of 2020, Terrace West Nursing and Rehabilitation closed its doors suddenly and now the building is in the process of being demolished. NewsWest 9 reported on the closure in June 2020 and stated that the parent company, Daybreak Venture, closed the facility because of its deteriorating condition.
MySanAntonio
Mayor Payton calls for industry to lead in ESG conversations
Representatives of an oil and gas industry buffeted by extreme views on both ends of the spectrum were encouraged Wednesday to take the lead in conversations about how they operate. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton opened the final day of the Produced Water Society Permian Basin’s conference at the Horseshoe, calling...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD teacher named Region 18′s Secondary Teacher of the Year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Amanda Byars of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy has been named Region 18′s Secondary Teacher of the Year. The school surprised her with the news of this recognition this afternoon. Byars told cbs7 news that the award not only recognizes her achievement but the...
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
