ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: UFC 278 media day live stream

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQP39_0hKwtwgN00

SALT LAKE CITY – Fight week is officially underway for the UFC’s ninth pay-per-view event of the year.

UFC 278 media day kicks off the week of activities ahead of Saturday’s event at Vivint Arena. Starting at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie will live stream media day, which features headliners Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, co-headliners Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, and a host of others fighting on the card.

Below is the full lineup (all times ET, subject to change):

  • 2:15 p.m. Leon Edwards available
  • 2:30 p.m. Harry Hunsucker available
  • 3 p.m. Jared Gordon available
  • 3:30 p.m. Luke Rockhold available
  • 3:45 p.m. Alexandr Romanov available
  • 4 p.m. Merab Dvalishvili available
  • 4:15 p.m. Leonardo Santos available
  • 4:30 p.m. Paulo Costa available
  • 4:45 p.m. Kamaru Usman available
  • 5 p.m. Jose Aldo available
  • 5:15 p.m. Marcin Tybura available
  • 5:45 p.m. Tyson Pedro available

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick

Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable. In the UFC 278 main event Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) knocked then-reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) unconscious with a hail Mary head kick at 4:04 of Round 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Pedro
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Jared Gordon
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Luke Rockhold
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 at Wembley but 'scared to go outside'

SALT LAKE CITY – UFC president Dana White expects to book a trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman next, it’s just a matter of determining the logistics. After Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) claimed the welterweight title from Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) with a stunning head kick knockout in the fifth round of Saturday’s UFC 278 headliner at Vivint Arena, a whole new world of opportunity has opened up for the promotion in England.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Unsure of UFC contract status, Paulo Costa might weigh options: 'I'm glad to be here, but I need to see what's best for us'

SALT LAKE CITY – Paulo Costa might have one fight left on his UFC contract. He might also have no fights left on his UFC contract. After he defeated Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) said the road beyond is a bit murky right now. Unsure of whether or not his promotional deal is fought out or not, Costa said there are a few options on the horizon.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leon Edwards: Title-winning KO of Kamaru Usman 'one of my worst performances,' ready for trilogy

SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards managed to unseat the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport at UFC 278 despite feeling like he was having an off night. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) claimed the welterweight championship from Kamaru Usman on Saturday with a shocking, come-from-behind head kick knockout in the fifth round of their headlining bout at Vivint Arena.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Paulo Costa#Combat#Vivint Arena#Mma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Leon Edwards lets the happy tears flow on backstage phone call with mom after UFC 278 shocker

Leon Edwards largely was overcome with emotion after his come-from-behind knockout for the ages at UFC 278. Down 3-1 on the scorecards and less than a minute away from a decision loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC), Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) pulled off a stunner with a head-kick knockout to win the title in a major upset.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison expects 2022 PFL season to be her last, requests elbows for final vs. Larissa Pacheco

We may be seeing the last of Kayla Harrison competing under the PFL season format. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight winner and two-time Olympic judo gold medalist was successful in her return to the cage when she defeated Martina Jindrova (6-3) in quick and dominant fashion in the main event of Saturday’s 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 in London. Harrison (15-0) now heads to her third consecutive PFL final, which she thinks will be her last.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PFL Playoffs 3 results: Kayla Harrison dominates Martina Jindrova, declares herself queen of women's MMA

Kayla Harrison just keeps winning. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion and two-time Olympic judo gold medalist maintained her undefeated status Saturday at 2022 PFL 3 Playoffs. Harrison (15-0) defeated Martina Jindrova (6-3) with an arm-triangle submission a little over three minutes into the first round. With the victory,...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy