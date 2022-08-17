Read full article on original website
click orlando
Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out
ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 20 people violating election laws will be arrested
Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stood in front of deputies Thursday, and in a room where his staff handed out signs that read, "my vote counts,” and announced that 20 people have been arrested and charged with voter fraud. “I think, unfortunately, there will be more prosecutions...
NBC Miami
Gubernatorial Hopefuls Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried Made Final Push to Win Over Voters
Congressman Charlie Crist stopped by an early voting site in Palmetto Bay Saturday afternoon. It was one of several stops in Miami-Dade County for the gubernatorial hopeful who faces off with Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s heated primary election. “We’re gonna nominate our nominee to take on...
cltampa.com
Federal lawsuit will challenge Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming treatments
A legal fight is looming over a state rule taking effect Sunday that will end Medicaid reimbursements for transgender care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-reassignment surgery. Attorneys representing individuals and groups plan to file a federal lawsuit challenging the rule, people involved in the anticipated case said...
cltampa.com
Tampa City Council passes abortion resolution, but councilwoman says it doesn't go far enough
Last night, Tampa City Council voted to pass a resolution that claims to support reproductive rights, but the language was crafted by the city's legal team to cater to recent federal and state attacks on abortion. In a 5-2 vote, city council voted to approve the resolution, with Orlando Gudes...
Polk GOP Removes Website Promotion for a Candidate in a Nonpartisan Judicial Race
An image promoting a candidate for county judge was removed from the Republican Party of Polk County website today after questions were raised about whether the promotion violates a state law. The image removed from the home page of the polk.gop website promoted the candidacy of John Flynn in the...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.
Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD. Minardi says the firing, which followed a failed random...
DOJ: TECO fined $500k and put on probation over 2017 deadly explosion
A Florida utility has been fined $500,000 and placed on three years’ probation for a 2017 deadly explosion at a coal-fired power plant that killed five workers.
wlrn.org
Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers
The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
Bay News 9
Fried speaks on mask views while meeting voters
One thing that really sets democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried apart from her opponent Charlie Crist is her view on masks and pandemic related mandates. Fried stated that she's opposed to any type of mask mandate. Fried focused on meeting voters. During a tour through the Tampa area on Friday,...
usf.edu
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office hands out supplies ahead of primary
Hillsborough County's 246 clerks stopped by the Supervisor of Elections Office warehouse to pick up key election items on Saturday.
wlrn.org
Florida leaders will consider a proposed resolution surrounding how state investments are chosen
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis next week will consider a proposal that would prevent state pension-investment decisions from considering “the furtherance of social, political or ideological interests.”. The proposed resolution comes after calls by DeSantis and Patronis for the State...
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
cltampa.com
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will not direct TPD to arrest those who have had or seek abortions
This morning, Mayor Jane Castor said that she will not direct the Tampa Police Department to arrest individuals who have had abortions which violate the state-mandated 15-week limit. At a "Coffee with Castor" event at West Tampa's Alessi Bakery, a member of Tampa's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) asked the...
wlrn.org
Miami candidates push new – and unconventional – social media campaigns ahead of primary
If you’re in Miami and you’ve been on TikTok, you may have seen a now viral video by congressional candidate Ken Russell. It starts with a girl, dancing to a Megan Thee Stallion song. And then out of nowhere, there’s Ken Russell crouched down on the ground. And...
Florida private Christian school asks gay, transgender students to leave
A mother is opening up about her decision to remove her lesbian daughter from a private Christian school with a policy that gay students are not welcome and “would be asked to leave immediately.”
Fla. Dept. of Health in Hillsborough County issues mosquito-borne illness alert
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued an illness advisory on Friday, citing a rise in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Hillsborough.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
