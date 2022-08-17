Read full article on original website
UFC 278 Final Faceoffs, Odds, & Full Card Preview
UFC 278 is right around the corner, and MMA News is here to get you primed for all the action with the final faceoffs, odds, and full-card preview. UFC 278 takes place from tomorrow night, Saturday, August 20, 2022, from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be headlined by pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman looking to remind Leon Edwards and the rest of the welterweight division that they are still very much experiencing a real-time Nightmare.
Harry Hunsucker To UFC: Australian Opponent Again?
Harry Hunsucker is beginning to get sick of the sight of Australian fighters standing across from him inside the Octagon. Despite being 0-2 in the UFC and just 7-5 in professional MMA, Hunsucker is set to have the chance to impress in a pay-per-view main card opener tonight in Utah. There, “The Hurricane” will be looking to return to the win column having suffered quick first-round knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa at heavyweight.
Kamaru Usman Explains Why Leon Edwards Makes Him “Nervous”
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is expecting the best version of Leon Edwards in their rematch. Usman will face Edwards in the UFC 278 headliner tonight in Salt Lake City, UT. He is returning to defend his 170lb title for the first time since his unanimous decision win over Colby Covington last November.
Usman: ‘I Know People Want To See Me Lose, But I Welcome That’
Whether fans cheer or boo his victories, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman believes that most are looking to see his reign and winning run snapped. Since 2019, Usman has sat atop the 170-pound mountain and ruled it with an iron fist. After adding the name of former titleholder Tyron Woodley to his record in 2019, “The Nigerian Nightmare” went to work enhancing his legacy, going on to defend the gold twice each against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and once versus former teammate Gilbert Burns.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Cold Knockout With Vicious Hook
MMA fighter Jaime Londono had earned back-to-back submission wins ahead of Lux Fight League 25, but this time his boxing led him down the path to victory. Londono and his bantamweight opponent, Edson Gatica, fought on the prelims of LUX 25 in Monterrey, MX this past Saturday. Both fighters were looking to keep their positive momentum following consecutive wins.
Archives: Mike Perry Wants To Fight Ben Askren For Charity (2019)
On this day three years ago, Mike Perry sought out Ben Askren for a more wholesome bout than the bare-knuckle bloodbath he’ll look to be engaging in tonight. Three years ago, Mike Perry and Ben Askren were among the most active and popular Twitter users among MMA fighters. And while Perry has since ventured out into bare-knuckle boxing and Ben Askren retired, back in 2019, “Platinum” Mike wanted to do business with “Funky” Ben…of the not-for-profit variety.
Merab Dvalishvili Refuses To Predict ‘Sucky’ O’Malley/Yan Fight
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t understand the media and fan hype behind the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280. Dvalishvili is set to face former UFC featherweight champion, José Aldo, at UFC 278 tonight. He’s looking to extend his seven-fight winning streak and move one step closer to a potential bantamweight title shot.
Kamaru Usman Issues First Comments After KO Loss To Edwards
Kamaru Usman has made a short statement to fans following his brutal KO loss at UFC 278. Usman looked to be cruising to his sixth welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards this evening, having outwrestled the Englishman for much of their championship bout. But with just over a minute left, Edwards unleashed a perfect head kick to amazingly knock the champ out cold and claim the welterweight title.
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results & Highlights
UFC 278 takes place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event will feature a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.
Drake Makes Next Big Bet On One UFC 278 Fighter
Rapper and producer Drake is taking another big gamble on a former UFC champion this weekend in preparation for UFC 278 on Saturday night. Drake isn’t afraid to put large amounts of money on the line when it comes to betting on UFC fights. He most recently bet on UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya to defeat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, which seemed to eliminate the so-called ‘Drake Curse’.
BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry Results
The anticipated Michael “Venom” Page bare-knuckle boxing debut goes down today, and MMA News is here to share the official results for BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry. The main event will feature Page taking on former UFC star Mike Perry in his first bare-knuckle fight. Page is still under contract with Bellator, but the company allowed him to challenge Perry in his hometown of London, England, United Kingdom.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Merab Dvalishvili Defeating José Aldo
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili continued to pave his way to a title shot with a unanimous decision win over José Aldo at UFC 278. Dvalishvili and Aldo battled in a featured main card bout at UFC 278. The winner looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot at 135lbs.
Aldo On Dvalishvili: If No One Wants To Fight Him, I Will
UFC bantamweight José Aldo has explained why he accepted a fight against lower-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili,. Tonight at UFC 278, Aldo will look to continue his late-career surge towards a second piece of gold. The former featherweight champion, who is still widely regarded as the GOAT at 145 pounds, has found form since suffering three consecutive defeats to Alexander Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes, and Petr Yan.
Adesanya: Edwards Is The Biggest Threat To Usman’s Reign
Israel Adesanya has a personal connection to both UFC 278 main event fighters and knows it will be a battle for the belt. There is a UFC welterweight title fight on deck for this Saturday night at UFC 278. Champion Kamaru Usman will be taking on Leon Edwards in a rematch to see who the best fighter at 170 pounds is.
Archives: UFC Fighter Rips His Nutsack in Half (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran quite the gruesome story about a UFC fighter and his scrotum. UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is one of the most differing personalities on the entire roster. He has made headlines in the past for some controversial political views and has also stood out as one of the most charitable fighters in the promotion.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Tybura’s UFC 278 Win Over Romanov
UFC heavyweight veteran Marcin Tybura rallied to defeat surging contender Alexandr Romanov at UFC 278 on Saturday. Romanov had his way with his wrestling in the first round of the fight, throwing Tybura around the Octagon and showcasing his elite strength. After what many thought was a 10-8 round in favor of Romanov, Tybura was the fresher fighter in Rounds 2 and 3 and earned a majority decision.
Edwards On Usman’s ‘P4P Greatest’ Claim: “I Don’t See It”
Ahead of the UFC 278 headliner, welterweight contender Leon Edwards isn’t buying into talk of champion Kamaru Usman‘s credentials as the pound-for-pound best. Having crossed the Atlantic to Salt Lake City in Utah, Edwards is just days away from his first title challenge on MMA’s biggest stage. The opportunity comes off the back of a 10-fight unbeaten run that includes victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, and Nate Diaz.
Gordon: You Can Still Reach The Top After Previously Shooting Dope
Jared Gordon has big plans for his next fight after UFC 278, although the location may bring up both good and bad memories for him. “Flash” will take on Leonardo Santos in a lightweight contest as part of the UFC 278 prelims in Salt Lake City. Gordon was previously riding a 3-fight win streak before he was submitted by Grant Dawson in the third round of their fight last April.
Rockhold Explains Root Of Poor Run: “It’s Not Been Me”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has assessed the problems that have contributed to his poor run of form inside the Octagon. Tonight, Rockhold will be making his much-awaited return to action. When he does, the Californian will be searching for his first victory in five years in what will be his first appearance since 2019.
