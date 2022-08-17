ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

EditFest Global Returns In Person, Virtually and Livestreamed During Two-Day Hybrid Event Featuring the World’s Best Editors

By Authors
mixonline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin EPs Look Forward to Telling 'New Mysteries' in Potential Season 2 on HBO Max

If you’ve already worked your way through all 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max, you’re probably wondering what could possibly happen next. After all, (spoiler alert!) the season finale not only unmasks “A” but also kills off the show’s only non-incarcerated antagonists — Sheriff Beasley and Chip. Aside from Angela Waters’ secret half-brother Archie being “on the loose,” all other storylines have been neatly tied up. More importantly, the mothers’ “original sin” has been avenged, making the entire premise moot moving forward. Heck, the minds behind the show practically told us as much: “It was important to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy