Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AND IDENTIFYING A PERSON OF INTEREST IN CONNECTION WITH A ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON FRIDAY. THE PERSON LEFT IN A SMALL RED OR MAROON 4 DOOR SEDAN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 931-762-3626 OR OUR DISPATCH CENTER AT 931-762-0450.
LCSO Deputies Investigate Break-In from Late Last Week
DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO SUGAR CREEK ROAD IN LEOMA LATE LAST WEEK IN REFERENCE TO A THEFT. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT WHEN THEY RETURNED HOME, THEY FOUND THEIR DOOR KICKED IN AND SOME PROPERTY STOLEN. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN AC WINDOW UNITE ALONG WITH AN OLDER RECA TV. SOME MEDICATION WAS ALSO TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect
18-wheeler wreck causes 'threat to life' hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged.
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck
LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots toward the driver, according to Decatur police.
Muscle Shoals Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Negligent Homicide
THE MUSCLE SHOALS MAN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF MANSLAUGHTER FROM A FATAL BOAT CRASH IN 2019 PLEAD GUILTY THURSDAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, ROSS WHOOTEN, WHO WAS THE DRIVER OF THE BOAT IN THAT KILLED A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER AFTER IT COLLIDED WITH A LARGE CABIN CRUISER, APPEARED IN COURT THIS WEEK AND PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE WHILE IMPAIRED AND ONE MISDEMEANOR COUTY OF THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JUNE 8TH, 2019, SHORTLY AFTER 11 ON THE SHOALS CREEK. LAUREN ELIZABETH COWART, 37 AND BLAKELY ELIZABETH COWART, 4, OF AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, BOTH DIED FROM TRAUMA SUSTAINED. BOTH WERE PASSENGERS IN THE BOAT WITH WOOTEN, WHOSE BLOOD LEVEL AFTER THE CRASH TESTED .121. WOOTEN WAS SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS WITH FOUR YEARS TO SPEND IN PRISON. THIS WILL BE FOLLOWED BY FIVE YEARS OF PROBATION.
Trial for man charged in Florence machete attack delayed to 2023
The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.
The man on trial for the deaths of two people during a June 2019 boat crash has pleaded guilty. Trey Wooten on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges of criminally negligent homicide while impaired, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly. Wooten’s trial on manslaughter charges in the deaths...
Man charged after children found shot during Decatur traffic stop
A suspect is in custody after three children were found shot during a traffic stop in Decatur.
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots, according to Decatur police.
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
School bus crashes into utility pole in Middle TN
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
1 dead after getting trapped inside grain bin in Ethridge
Authorities in Ethridge say one person has died after they became stuck inside a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
Officials say a man hit an off-duty Decatur Police officer with his car during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.
Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County Food Distribution Saturday
THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY AUGUST 20TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS.
Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Quarterly Meeting Scheduled
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION QUARTERLY MEETING WILL BE HELD MONDAY AT 6 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRING ROAD. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. THE EVENING WILL SERVE AS A BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE NIGHT AND WILL FEATURE BUILDING STRONG BRAINS TN PRESENTED BY JOHN RUST, POWER OF PUTNAM COALITION’S DRUGR ENDANGERED CHILDREN’S COORDINATOR. FREE DINNER WILL BE PROVIDED. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
