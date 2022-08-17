ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AND IDENTIFYING A PERSON OF INTEREST IN CONNECTION WITH A ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON FRIDAY. THE PERSON LEFT IN A SMALL RED OR MAROON 4 DOOR SEDAN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 931-762-3626 OR OUR DISPATCH CENTER AT 931-762-0450.
LCSO Deputies Investigate Break-In from Late Last Week

DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO SUGAR CREEK ROAD IN LEOMA LATE LAST WEEK IN REFERENCE TO A THEFT. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT WHEN THEY RETURNED HOME, THEY FOUND THEIR DOOR KICKED IN AND SOME PROPERTY STOLEN. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN AC WINDOW UNITE ALONG WITH AN OLDER RECA TV. SOME MEDICATION WAS ALSO TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck

LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
Muscle Shoals Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Negligent Homicide

THE MUSCLE SHOALS MAN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF MANSLAUGHTER FROM A FATAL BOAT CRASH IN 2019 PLEAD GUILTY THURSDAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, ROSS WHOOTEN, WHO WAS THE DRIVER OF THE BOAT IN THAT KILLED A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER AFTER IT COLLIDED WITH A LARGE CABIN CRUISER, APPEARED IN COURT THIS WEEK AND PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE WHILE IMPAIRED AND ONE MISDEMEANOR COUTY OF THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JUNE 8TH, 2019, SHORTLY AFTER 11 ON THE SHOALS CREEK. LAUREN ELIZABETH COWART, 37 AND BLAKELY ELIZABETH COWART, 4, OF AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, BOTH DIED FROM TRAUMA SUSTAINED. BOTH WERE PASSENGERS IN THE BOAT WITH WOOTEN, WHOSE BLOOD LEVEL AFTER THE CRASH TESTED .121. WOOTEN WAS SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS WITH FOUR YEARS TO SPEND IN PRISON. THIS WILL BE FOLLOWED BY FIVE YEARS OF PROBATION.
Public Safety
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Quarterly Meeting Scheduled

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION QUARTERLY MEETING WILL BE HELD MONDAY AT 6 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRING ROAD. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. THE EVENING WILL SERVE AS A BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE NIGHT AND WILL FEATURE BUILDING STRONG BRAINS TN PRESENTED BY JOHN RUST, POWER OF PUTNAM COALITION’S DRUGR ENDANGERED CHILDREN’S COORDINATOR. FREE DINNER WILL BE PROVIDED. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
