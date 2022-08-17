ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klif.com

DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New Chief of Police￼

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Following an extensive national search, Charles Cato was announced as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit, on Thursday. A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, DART said Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

South Dallas Getting Wastewater Improvements

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – On Monday, August 22, University Hills will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. The event is happening at 7535 University Hill Blvd. Its located across from UNT Dallas. As long as weather permits, the City of Dallas is marking the start of a major water utilities wastewater improvements.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents

(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
klif.com

NTTA Hopes to Reunite Lost Jerseys with Owner

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas Tollway Authority is looking for the rightful owner of a box of football jerseys. According to NTTA, Roadside Safety Services crews recently recovered a box of red and white football jerseys fumbled onto lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway in McKinney. “With football...
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy