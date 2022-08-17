Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail
DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano by 15 points in new poll
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll by 15 points over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano. The poll, conducted by GOP-firm Public Opinion Strategies with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, has Shapiro with 50% support to Mastriano’s 35% with 15% still undecided. The same poll […]
Fetterman, Shapiro favored to win Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races: FiveThirtyEight
(WHTM) – Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are both now considered favored to win their respective races, according to election analysts FiveThirtyEight’s forecast model. Both candidates were recently considered to be slightly favored prior to the recent projections. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s attorney general and Democrat nominee for...
Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not […]
E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
Pa Department of Education visits Bedford County Technical Center
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The PA Department of Education visited the Bedford County Technical Center to welcome students during their orientation. On Thursday, August 18 the department met with students and the school to celebrate the investments made into Pennsylvania’s schools through Governor Tom Wolf’s final enacted budget. Continuing his commitment to creating multiple […]
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughter while serving on the Democrat’s security detail, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes two years after...
Pa State Police charge trooper with DUI
YORK, Pa (WTAJ) – A state trooper has been charged with a DUI after he was found driving under the influence during his shift. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against York County trooper, Joshua M. Ravel on Thursday, Aug. 18. Ravel was assigned to Troop J and found to be under the […]
Centre Hall mountain closed following vehicle crash, injuries reported
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Spring Township Police Department is asking residents to avoid Centre Hall mountain due to a vehicle crash Saturday evening. In a Facebook post, STPD said they are on the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries and are asking the public to use an alternate route while leaving the Grange […]
