Police arrest woman after she barricades in 7-Eleven

A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles.

Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue regarding a disturbance at the store and discovered a woman piling items against the front door in an effort to block the entrance.

FOX 11 reported a store employee locked himself inside an office in the store during the barricade.

As officers from the Los Angeles Police Department entered the store, a fire broke out, ABC 7 reported.

Police took the woman, who was only partially clothed, according to reports from the scene, into custody without incident.

The store employee was rescued from the burning store by arriving Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters, who quickly extinguished the fire.