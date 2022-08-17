Read full article on original website
Is It COVID or Long COVID? Your Organs May Know
Aug. 19, 2022 – There’s little doubt long COVID is real. The federal government recognizes long COVID as a condition and said in two reports issued in August that one in five adult COVID-19 survivors have a health condition related to their illness. COVID-19 can damage multiple organs...
What Is a Vitreous Hemorrhage?
The vitreous humor lies between the lens and retina inside your eyes. Vision results from light rays passing through the transparent vitreous humor to form an image on the retina. Vitreous hemorrhage is the presence of blood in the vitreous humor. A small amount causes blurring of the vision. Large amounts of blood can make the vitreous humor opaque and cause near-complete vision loss.
When I Knew It Was Time to Get Help
I was 16 years old when I first sought out treatment for my mental health. I had noticed changes in my mood and behavior for a few months. I was more down, irritable, and exhausted mentally and physically. I didn’t enjoy the things I used to. I used to love spending time with my friends, playing a sport, and school was a priority for me.
Have ‘Zoom Fatigue?’ Study Finds Way to Lessen It
Aug. 18, 2022 – Making eye contact and picking up on subtle nonverbal cues that show that someone is listening is nearly impossible on a crowded video conference call. It's hard to know if others on the call are listening or engaged, especially if they have their video turned off. That lack of social connection contributes to what some call "Zoom fatigue."
An NHL Legend, A Doctor & a Dog Help Addicts Find Hope
Aug. 19, 2022 -- Among hockey fans, Kevin Stevens is a legend. A member of several teams, including the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers, the now 57-year-old was especially known for being a Pittsburgh Penguin during the team’s Stanley Cup championships in 1991 and 1992. But the...
Blood Pressure Smartphone App Doesn’t Beat Traditional Home Monitoring
Aug. 18, 2022 – Here's another vote for less screen time. Tracking blood pressure with a smartphone app won't lead to any greater drop in blood pressure than simply self-monitoring with the kind of device that doctors typically suggest be used at home. That’s according to a new study...
