Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Football Friday preview: Spring Grove Rockets
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The Spring Grove Rockets had their best season in 20 years, winning 10 games, including back-to-back playoff victories for the first time ever. The Rockets must replace 14 starters from that squad and they also have a new head coach. Will Thompson comes from Francis...
speedsport.com
Clanton Conquers Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Shane Clanton took advantage of a lesson learned Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. After pushing up the track on lap one of his heat, he logged the moment, learned from it, and used it against his competitors in the feature. While Ryan Gustin pushed up...
WGAL
Football Friday preview: McCaskey Tornado
LANCASTER, Pa. — With a little more than a week away from the start of the high school football season, News 8 continues our preview series in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The McCaskey Tornado hit the win column last season for the first time since 2018. The Tornado will see...
Harrisburg coach charged in odometer scheme will return to coaching
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg head football coach charged in an odometer-tampering scheme, will return to the office and the field for the coming school year. Eric Turman, the school's superintendent, shared a message on Saturday regarding the charges filed against Everett and his return to campus:
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
WGAL
Rod Stewart to bring tour to Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Rod Stewart will perform at Hersheypark Stadium this weekend. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Stewart is teaming up with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour. The tour follows Stewart's latest studio album, "You're In My Heart: Rod...
Lady Gaga to perform in Hershey next weekend
Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey in August as part of her summer stadium tour "The Chromatica Ball."
FOX43.com
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
Pickleball Tournament Comes to Chambersburg
Pickleballers of all ages are invited to compete in the inaugural Pickleball Tournament, Rally in the Valley, hosted as a fundraiser for the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce at the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA on October 22. The new event will feature three divisions including men’s, women’s and mixed doubles with...
Vietnam War hero is inspiration for action figure debuted at Hershey Toy Show
HERSHEY – Not many people can say they were models for an action figure. But Vietnam War veteran Bill Beck can. The Hampden Township resident was the inspiration for an action figure designed recently by Cotswold Collectibles, of the Dallas, Texas, area. The organization, owned by Greg Brown, also coordinated the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Saturday, where the limited-edition action figure was debuted.
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]
You can tell from driving up the hill where Sight & Sound Theatre is located, that it's going to be grand. The land, how well it is maintained, the professional staff navigating the buses and cars parking, the majestic building overlooking the fields. It's unique.
abc27.com
Apple TV series to feature local Pennsylvania restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
abc27.com
Storms for some today, better chance tonight and Monday
Heating up again later this week... TODAY: Few Showers/Storms, Mainly West of Harrisburg. Hi 86. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Lo 70. MONDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light. A couple spotty showers moved through north of Harrisburg this morning, but the first...
ycp.edu
Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall
Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
abc27.com
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
abc27.com
‘I was in a lot of fights.’ Instead, York girl on ‘opportunities tour’ now thinks about college
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For some 10th-grade students, the idea that they’re thinking about college might not be news. But for Nizyiah Penn?. “I was in my freshman year of high school,” she said. “I was in a lot of fights, and it wasn’t going right.”
Bloodied and bullet-torn, Pa.’s collection of Civil War battle flags featured in new exhibit
Battle-stained flags that survived ferocious fighting fill drawers in cabinets inside the Pennsylvania Civil War Battle Flag Education Center in Harrisburg. Each one serves as a memento of a fight to preserve the Union and a connection to the Pennsylvanians who participated in that war. Some are in tatters; others riddled with bullet holes.
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
The Sugar Rose Bake Shop is Set to Sweeten Things Up in York This Fall
The family-owned and operated bakery has relocated to Gabe’s Plaza and will debut later this year
local21news.com
Warm and humid day before a cool night
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will continue to be a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight with lows in the upper 60s. TURNING MORE ACTIVE:. We'll see some more sunshine on Sunday but the threat for afternoon...
