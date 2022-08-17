HERSHEY – Not many people can say they were models for an action figure. But Vietnam War veteran Bill Beck can. The Hampden Township resident was the inspiration for an action figure designed recently by Cotswold Collectibles, of the Dallas, Texas, area. The organization, owned by Greg Brown, also coordinated the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Saturday, where the limited-edition action figure was debuted.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO