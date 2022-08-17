ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Football Friday preview: Spring Grove Rockets

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The Spring Grove Rockets had their best season in 20 years, winning 10 games, including back-to-back playoff victories for the first time ever. The Rockets must replace 14 starters from that squad and they also have a new head coach. Will Thompson comes from Francis...
SPRING GROVE, PA
speedsport.com

Clanton Conquers Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Shane Clanton took advantage of a lesson learned Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. After pushing up the track on lap one of his heat, he logged the moment, learned from it, and used it against his competitors in the feature. While Ryan Gustin pushed up...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Football Friday preview: McCaskey Tornado

LANCASTER, Pa. — With a little more than a week away from the start of the high school football season, News 8 continues our preview series in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The McCaskey Tornado hit the win column last season for the first time since 2018. The Tornado will see...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Rod Stewart to bring tour to Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. — Rod Stewart will perform at Hersheypark Stadium this weekend. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Stewart is teaming up with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour. The tour follows Stewart's latest studio album, "You're In My Heart: Rod...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
ELYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Pickleball Tournament Comes to Chambersburg

Pickleballers of all ages are invited to compete in the inaugural Pickleball Tournament, Rally in the Valley, hosted as a fundraiser for the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce at the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA on October 22. The new event will feature three divisions including men’s, women’s and mixed doubles with...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Vietnam War hero is inspiration for action figure debuted at Hershey Toy Show

HERSHEY – Not many people can say they were models for an action figure. But Vietnam War veteran Bill Beck can. The Hampden Township resident was the inspiration for an action figure designed recently by Cotswold Collectibles, of the Dallas, Texas, area. The organization, owned by Greg Brown, also coordinated the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Saturday, where the limited-edition action figure was debuted.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Apple TV series to feature local Pennsylvania restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Storms for some today, better chance tonight and Monday

Heating up again later this week... TODAY: Few Showers/Storms, Mainly West of Harrisburg. Hi 86. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Lo 70. MONDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light. A couple spotty showers moved through north of Harrisburg this morning, but the first...
HARRISBURG, PA
ycp.edu

Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall

Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
HERSHEY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy

This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Warm and humid day before a cool night

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will continue to be a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight with lows in the upper 60s. TURNING MORE ACTIVE:. We'll see some more sunshine on Sunday but the threat for afternoon...
HARRISBURG, PA

