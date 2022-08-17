Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dan Price, CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000, quits
A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has resigned — one day before an explosive news report alleging he had a pattern of abusing women. Dan Price, CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday, saying his "presence has become a distraction" at the company. "I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me," he wrote. "I'm not going anywhere."Earlier this year, Seattle prosecutors charged Price with...
Ghislaine Maxwell To Clean Toilets, Wash Dishes In Florida Prison For 15 Cents Per Hour
Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced assistant to the late New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a low-security prison in Florida after receiving a 20-year sentence for her participation in a sex-trafficking ring. where she and Epstein would recruit and groom minor girls for his abuse. Maxwell, 60, is currently...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say
“He won’t be here for long,” the man’s supervisor said shortly after the Florida company hired him, according to prosecutors.
Walgreens, CVS and Walmart to Pay $650 Million to 2 Ohio Counties in Opioid Lawsuit, Judge Rules
A federal judge in Ohio has ruled that Walmart, CVS and Walgreens must pay two counties in the state a combinedamount of about $650.6 million in damages over the course of the next 15 years, in relation to the opioid crisis and their alleged part in it. CBS News reported...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Apple will pay $30.5 million to California employees who weren't paid while they had their bags searched at work, after a judge OK'd a settlement in the 9-year case
Apple will have to pay more than $1,000 each to thousands of employees who weren't paid during security checks at meal breaks and after their shifts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval
Aug 15 (Reuters) - A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s (AAPL.O) $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts.
Starbucks must reinstate fired workers, federal judge rules
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board, which had asked the court to intervene in May. The labor board said Starbucks violated U.S. labor law by interfering in workers’ right to organize. Lipman’s decision requires Starbucks to offer to reinstate the employees within five days. Starbucks will also be required to post the court order in the Memphis store. Starbucks said Thursday it strongly disagrees with the court order and will appeal. It will also request a stay of the opinion, which would delay the reinstatement of the employees while the appeal is considered.
Railroads back plan calling for 24% raises but workers wary
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads signaled they’re ready to negotiate a new deal with their workers based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks covering 115,000 workers still haven’t commented on the recommendations.
California becomes the first state to break down Black employee data by lineage
Employees won't be required to disclose their information, but advocates who support this data collection say it's for the Black community's benefit and will shed light on more hidden disparities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodsafetynews.com
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
A judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate 7 workers in Tennessee who say they were fired over union activity
Starbucks said the "Memphis Seven," which included five members of the union organizing committee, had been fired for violating security policies.
Global ad market faces ‘car crash’ next year amid cost of living crisis
The $850bn (£720m) global advertising market is facing the prospect of a “car crash” next year as the cost of living crisis forcing households to drastically cut back on spending triggers companies to consider slashing marketing budgets. The advertising industry remains bullish about its prospects – the...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law, ruling it harms Black voters
The Supreme Court sided with Georgia voters on Friday and reinstated a federal judge's ruling that the current system disadvantages Black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law, according to court documents. Why it matters: It forced this year's election for the state's Public Service Commission to be...
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Drag Queen Story Hours in the UK are now being targeted by far-right protestors as anti-gay disinformation spreads
The protest in Bristol is one of several incidents in recent months where far-right groups have targeted drag events intended for families
Dan Price, CEO Famous for Setting $70K Minimum Salary, Resigns amid Abuse and Rape Allegations
Dan Price, the Gravity Payments CEO who made headlines when he raised his company's minimum salary to $70,000, resigned on Wednesday as he faces multiple abuse allegations. In a statement posted to Twitter, Price said he needed to "focus full time on fighting false accusations" and announced that Tammi Kroll, the company's chief operating officer, would take over as CEO.
Comments / 0