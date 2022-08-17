Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) will welcome the Chicago Bears (1-0) to Lumen Field Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bears come into this game following a Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Both QB Patrick Mahomes and QB Justin Fields played 1 drive with the former having his result in a touchdown.

Chicago used a 16-0 third quarter to gain and eventually keep the lead. RB David Montgomery didn’t see the field. RB Khalil Herbert should be expected to be among the several backs that see a bulk of the load.

Seattle, expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season, used its first game to potentially settle a hot quarterback battle. The Seahawks lost 32-25 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drew Lock finished 11-for-15 for 102 yards and 2 TDs while Geno Smith was 10-for-15 for 101 yards. Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III played just 5 snaps while projected starting RB Rashard Penny didn’t see the field.

Bears at Seahawks odds

Money line (ML): Bears +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Seahawks -180 (bet $180 to win $100)

Bears +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Seahawks -180 (bet $180 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Bears +3.5 (-120) | Seahawks -3.5 (+100)

Bears +3.5 (-120) | Seahawks -3.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 39.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Bears at Seahawks picks and predictions

Prediction

Seahawks 24, Bears 20

PASS.

The Lock-Smith combo should produce more than a few series of Justin Fields and then a plethora of Chicago backups. The Bears used 3 veteran QBs in their opener.

I wouldn’t bet against the Seahawks at home with 2 QBs looking to impress, especially at -180. The +145 isn’t juicy enough to consider backing Chicago either.

LEAN SEAHAWKS -3.5 (+100).

The thought process here is the same. The Bears were able to come back when QBs Dustin Crum and Chad Henne entered the game for Kansas City last week.

That won’t be the case as Seattle will have 2 starter-quality quarterbacks on the field for the majority of the game.

The Bears entered half down 14-0 and only came back when Kansas City went deeper into their rotation. Also, Seattle has some high-profile players like Walker III who should be expected to see increased loads as the season inches closer.

Lastly, the home team covered the spread in both teams’ Week 1 matchup, so I’ll back Seattle to put on a show in from of their fans at Lumen Field.

BET OVER 39.5 (-108).

Overs were hot in Week 1 of preseason action, and considering there were 57 points in the Week 1 matchup between the Steelers and Seahawks, at least 1 offense is ripe for success.

The Bears’ defense struggled to defend the Chiefs’ top quarterbacks. With Lock destined for several series and Smith ready to take over after that, expect an efficient night from Seattle.

On the other hand, the Bears put up 19 points and should give Fields more snaps as the season approaches.

Montgomery was out with an injury last Saturday, but it was day-to-day and seemed precautionary. With another week to rest, the star back may see some action which would undoubtedly be a boost to Chicago’s offense.

With both offenses looking solid last week and Chicago’s struggles against the Chiefs when they had their top players in, expect the Over 39.5 (-108) to be the better play on the total.

