ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCkJN_0hKwch5900

The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) will welcome the Chicago Bears (1-0) to Lumen Field Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bears come into this game following a Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Both QB Patrick Mahomes and QB Justin Fields played 1 drive with the former having his result in a touchdown.

Chicago used a 16-0 third quarter to gain and eventually keep the lead. RB David Montgomery didn’t see the field. RB Khalil Herbert should be expected to be among the several backs that see a bulk of the load.

Seattle, expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season, used its first game to potentially settle a hot quarterback battle. The Seahawks lost 32-25 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drew Lock finished 11-for-15 for 102 yards and 2 TDs while Geno Smith was 10-for-15 for 101 yards. Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III played just 5 snaps while projected starting RB Rashard Penny didn’t see the field.

Bears at Seahawks odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 2:19 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Bears +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Seahawks -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bears +3.5 (-120) | Seahawks -3.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 39.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Bears at Seahawks picks and predictions

Prediction

Seahawks 24, Bears 20

PASS.

The Lock-Smith combo should produce more than a few series of Justin Fields and then a plethora of Chicago backups. The Bears used 3 veteran QBs in their opener.

I wouldn’t bet against the Seahawks at home with 2 QBs looking to impress, especially at -180. The +145 isn’t juicy enough to consider backing Chicago either.

LEAN SEAHAWKS -3.5 (+100).

The thought process here is the same. The Bears were able to come back when QBs Dustin Crum and Chad Henne entered the game for Kansas City last week.

That won’t be the case as Seattle will have 2 starter-quality quarterbacks on the field for the majority of the game.

The Bears entered half down 14-0 and only came back when Kansas City went deeper into their rotation. Also, Seattle has some high-profile players like Walker III who should be expected to see increased loads as the season inches closer.

Lastly, the home team covered the spread in both teams’ Week 1 matchup, so I’ll back Seattle to put on a show in from of their fans at Lumen Field.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For over 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW22 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

BET OVER 39.5 (-108).

Overs were hot in Week 1 of preseason action, and considering there were 57 points in the Week 1 matchup between the Steelers and Seahawks, at least 1 offense is ripe for success.

The Bears’ defense struggled to defend the Chiefs’ top quarterbacks. With Lock destined for several series and Smith ready to take over after that, expect an efficient night from Seattle.

On the other hand, the Bears put up 19 points and should give Fields more snaps as the season approaches.

Montgomery was out with an injury last Saturday, but it was day-to-day and seemed precautionary. With another week to rest, the star back may see some action which would undoubtedly be a boost to Chicago’s offense.

With both offenses looking solid last week and Chicago’s struggles against the Chiefs when they had their top players in, expect the Over 39.5 (-108) to be the better play on the total.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Washington Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Seahawks Offensive Lineman Carted Off After Brutal Injury

A Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman suffered a terrible injury on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Starting left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field after he suffered a leg injury. All of his teammates came onto the field to give Lewis their best wishes as he left the field in an air cast.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two preseason games with the Kansas City Chiefs, two solid performances for former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco put together another solid performance in preseason, this time the former Rutgers football star performing in his new home with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a strong performance from Pacheco in a 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders. He had eight rushing yards on four carries along with two catches for 16 yards. The former all-Big Ten selection also had a kickoff return for 26 yards. For more background on the second preseason game, make sure to read Charles Goodman (follow him here) of ChiefsWire and his instant analysis of the strong Kansas City performance on Saturday. It was a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Kickoff#Espn#The Kansas City Chiefs#Qb Justin Fields#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Browns are getting in D'Anthony Bell

The Cleveland Browns signed a plethora of undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL Draft and although expectations are usually held in check for undrafted players, every now and again a diamond in the rough emerges. We discussed previously how I admire that this current front office leaves no stone unturned and taking chances on small school guys that weren’t provided the attention of an FBS program is another example of this regime turning over another stone.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers vs. Cowboys: Takeaways from first half of preseason Week 2

The Chargers currently trail the Cowboys in the second preseason game by the score of 29-10. Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:. Palmer has done everything to show that he will be a key piece of the Chargers’ offense this season during camp, and he continued to do so tonight. The second-year player finished with three catches for 75 yards and a score, displaying the ability to win at the catch point on a 41-yard reception and be a threat after the catch on his scoring play.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy