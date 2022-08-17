ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
