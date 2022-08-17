ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (62-53) Wednesday in the 3rd game of a 4-game set at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 1-1

The Dodgers gave a game away Tuesday night after RP Craig Kimbrel coughed it up in the 11th inning. Ho hum, they are now 8-2 in the last 10 games and 24-6 in the last 30.

Tuesday was a sign of life for Milwaukee, which has fallen out of 1st place with a 14-16 record in the last 30 games. Part of the problem is they’re 17-19 against left-handed starters. That won’t be a factor Wednesday. However, can they hit enough to conquer Tony Gonsolin?

Dodgers at Brewers projected starters

RHP Tony Gonsolin vs. LHP Eric Lauer

Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 0.89 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 in 116 1/3 IP.

  • Has allowed 1 ER in 11 2/3 IP in his last 2 starts
  • Is a little more hittable on the road with a 2.98 ERA, 0.99 WHIP vs. 1.53 ERA and 0.78 WHIP at home

Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.21 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 in 118 2/3 IP.

  • Much better at home with a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP vs. 4.48 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the road
  • Has allowed at least 1 ER in 14 straight starts, but limits the damage with a 2.90 ERA the last 7 GS

Dodgers at Brewers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:08 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Dodgers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Brewers +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Dodgers -1.5 (-108) | Brewers +1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Dodgers at Brewers picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Brewers 2

The Dodgers are 17-4 in Gonsolin’s starts, and they have only lost back-to-back games twice in the last 2 months. But -180 is too steep to throw down. Lauer has given up 3 ER or more in 6 of his last 11 starts, and the Dodgers certainly have the offensive firepower to do it. Let’s go with DODGERS OVER 2.5 RUNS FIRST 5 INNINGS (+102).

LA is 38-22 on the RL on the road, and if you’ve been following them at all this season, you know they have been money on the RL. Their last 13 wins have been by 2 or more runs. Need we say more? Take the DODGERS -1.5 (-108).

The Under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings in Milwaukee. There’s a slight breeze coming in from left-center, and 8 runs may be a lot to ask for. Let’s LEAN UNDER 7.5 (-125).

