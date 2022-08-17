Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (62-53) Wednesday in the 3rd game of a 4-game set at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 1-1

The Dodgers gave a game away Tuesday night after RP Craig Kimbrel coughed it up in the 11th inning. Ho hum, they are now 8-2 in the last 10 games and 24-6 in the last 30.

Tuesday was a sign of life for Milwaukee, which has fallen out of 1st place with a 14-16 record in the last 30 games. Part of the problem is they’re 17-19 against left-handed starters. That won’t be a factor Wednesday. However, can they hit enough to conquer Tony Gonsolin?

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Dodgers at Brewers projected starters

RHP Tony Gonsolin vs. LHP Eric Lauer

Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 0.89 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 in 116 1/3 IP.

Has allowed 1 ER in 11 2/3 IP in his last 2 starts

Is a little more hittable on the road with a 2.98 ERA, 0.99 WHIP vs. 1.53 ERA and 0.78 WHIP at home

Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.21 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 in 118 2/3 IP.

Much better at home with a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP vs. 4.48 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the road

Has allowed at least 1 ER in 14 straight starts, but limits the damage with a 2.90 ERA the last 7 GS

Dodgers at Brewers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:08 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Dodgers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Brewers +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

: Dodgers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Brewers +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Dodgers -1.5 (-108) | Brewers +1.5 (-112)

: Dodgers -1.5 (-108) | Brewers +1.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Dodgers at Brewers picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Brewers 2

The Dodgers are 17-4 in Gonsolin’s starts, and they have only lost back-to-back games twice in the last 2 months. But -180 is too steep to throw down. Lauer has given up 3 ER or more in 6 of his last 11 starts, and the Dodgers certainly have the offensive firepower to do it. Let’s go with DODGERS OVER 2.5 RUNS FIRST 5 INNINGS (+102).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

LA is 38-22 on the RL on the road, and if you’ve been following them at all this season, you know they have been money on the RL. Their last 13 wins have been by 2 or more runs. Need we say more? Take the DODGERS -1.5 (-108).

The Under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings in Milwaukee. There’s a slight breeze coming in from left-center, and 8 runs may be a lot to ask for. Let’s LEAN UNDER 7.5 (-125).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).