Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
Your News Local
Salamonie Lake’s Preschool offers “M is for Migrating Monarchs” Sept 15
ANDREWS, IN- Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “M is for Migrating Monarchs” on Sept. 15. Learn about Monarchs and their amazing journey. Children ages 2 – 5 and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at...
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Needler’s celebrates first year in Carmel
For Julie Needler Anderson, there was much reason to celebrate the one-year anniversary this month of Needler’s Fresh Market’s opening in Carmel’s Brookshire Village Shoppes. “We’re pleased with the response we’ve gotten from the community members,” said Anderson, vice president of marketing and the chain’s co-owner with...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants
The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
hoosieragtoday.com
The B’s get an A+ at 9th Indiana Bacon Festival
Interesting food options are all around with the various Indiana fairs and festivals, and after the Indiana State Fair concludes, you have the option of the Indiana Bacon Festival in Delphi, located in Carroll County, not far from Lafayette. Coordinator of this 9th annual event, Julia Leahy, says it’s a...
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
indianapolismonthly.com
Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities
INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Humane Society for Hamilton County at capacity, holding adoption event Saturday
To help connect families with a new furry friend, the Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ballstatedailynews.com
Something for everyone: From The Village to Muncie staples, visit these local restaurants
Kyle Smedley is a sophomore journalism and telecommunications major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Muncie, Indiana may offer many of the same restaurants as many mid-sized towns in Indiana would, however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t great options. On top of that, Ball State University’s home also plays host to many restaurants that are few and far between and offer not only great food but a great experience.
Your News Local
Statewide Silver Alert for missing Wabash teen
This from fox59.com: WABASH, IN – A Statewide Silver Alert Has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Wabash, Indiana. Hinsey is 5 feet tall, 108 pounds, has brown hair, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She is believed to be...
WANE-TV
FW couple meet in nursing home, get married
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
indyschild.com
You won’t believe this magical children’s garden in Carmel. It’s amazing!
There’s really only one word to describe the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens: magical. Actually, there are two more words: hidden gem. This beautiful park, located on the west side of Carmel, is a magical hidden gem, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a more analog park experience for kids.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Comments / 0