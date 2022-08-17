Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
NWS: Rainstorms expected in Laredo all next week due to potential tropical storm
It might be time to bring out the umbrellas in Laredo. The National Weather Service reports an increased chance of rain all next week through Laredo and the surrounding areas, with South Texas feeling the effects of weather systems being monitored in Mexico. The better than average chance of rain...
sheltonherald.com
Students to clean graffiti, storm damage at North Central Park
The Keep Laredo Beautiful organization is hosting a Back-to-School Cleanup event Saturday where students, Girl Scouts, local organizations and agencies, and other individuals will be able to receive community service hours for their time helping beautify North Central Park. The event comes after the city experienced substantial record rainfall earlier...
sheltonherald.com
RGISC warns of low water levels for Laredo, 'Day Zero' approaching
In spite of the increased rainfall that has washed over Laredo and Webb County, the drought conditions affecting South Texas led city leaders to discuss conservation efforts and a campaign to educate the community this week. Per a presentation by Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, the focus of the conservation efforts...
sheltonherald.com
AEP donates sponsorship for United Way of Laredo annual campaign
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. United Way of Laredo received a $20,000 donation from American Electric Foundation to sponsor upcoming events to help defray the cost of fundraising to collect donations for the local non-profit fundraising affiliate. The events sponsored consist of a telethon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
'A game changer potentially for the world'
The Binational River Park project has garnered steam and international attention, as it is the first project of its kind being worked on by the U.S. and Mexico. Overland Partners, an architecture firm working on the project, highlighted the project’s primary and secondary goals and its current progress this week.
sheltonherald.com
Webb Co. Domestic Violence Coalition to host 26th annual conference
The Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition Planning Committee announced its upcoming annual Domestic Violence conference scheduled for Oct. 6. This event seeks to be an opportunity for the community to learn about this issue in the city and get informed about several help resources and innovative ways to assist victims.
sheltonherald.com
One of Laredo's most historic homes is hosting a free jazz night
A historic downtown Laredo locale is gearing up to host a free night of jazz music in their outdoor space, the Laredo Cultural District announced Friday. The event titled, "Jazz in the Garden" will bring in the Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz band Blue Fussion Band into town for the free event. It's planned for the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will start at 7 p.m.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo police identify suspect in Guadalupe Street murder
A man is being sought by the Laredo Police Department as "the assailant" in a murder on Guadalupe Street that occurred Thursday. LPD stated that Fabrico Perez is wanted for the crime. The 44-year-old man has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder. Perez allegedly fatally shot 27-year-old Julio Cesar Flores...
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
Celebrated Houston artist SaulPaul to perform at United ISD Schools
Houston recording artist SaulPaul will make a visit to a pair of United ISD schools next week, performing his brand of music with a message for Laredo students. He will perform for students at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School and Juarez-Lincoln Elementary on Tuesday, August 23rd. The artist has garnered...
sheltonherald.com
Excitement, pride felt at LC over first female leader
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For centuries, women have worked hard and strived to gain more and more ground to secure more positions of power and leadership as they pushed for the same opportunities as their male counterparts. While much progress has been made...
sheltonherald.com
Man found shot dead inside a car in Laredo
A man was found dead inside a car near La Pulga Guadalupe, according to Laredo police. The male was found fatally shot inside a white Mercedes-Benz near the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street. Laredo police officers responded to an unresponsive person report sitting inside a white car at about 8...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo Fashion Week arrives
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo Fashion Week will kick off on Aug. 19 before its Designers Fashion Show is held on Aug. 20. The fashion show has been a local tradition and will showcase the talent and fashion of models form the Avanti Modeling School and Agency as well 13 international fashion designers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Father, son charged in alleged shooting
A father was arrested and his son detained after police responded to a “chaotic scene” where at least two shots were fired, according to an arrest affidavit. Cruz Osvaldo Alvarez-Villalba Sr., 34, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. His 16-year-old son was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
sheltonherald.com
ABC reporter asks Laredo 'What Would You Do?' in moral challenges
ABC reporter John Quiñones delivered a speech to Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual dinner at IBC Annex on Thursday, Aug. 18. There he presented many examples of "What Would You Do?" -- the question the TV show he was featured on routinely asked -- when faced with a moral challenge. Quiñones asks “How do you act when no one is watching?” and suggests “Silence is complicity when you have a chance to right a wrong.”
sheltonherald.com
Local band in final stretch of winning contest for major LA gig
One local band is in the final stretch of trying to secure a major gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California and win $10,000, as many Laredoans have turned out to vote online. Rock band Dos Leones has been recently fluctuating between third and fourth place of the...
Comments / 0