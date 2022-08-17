ABC reporter John Quiñones delivered a speech to Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual dinner at IBC Annex on Thursday, Aug. 18. There he presented many examples of "What Would You Do?" -- the question the TV show he was featured on routinely asked -- when faced with a moral challenge. Quiñones asks “How do you act when no one is watching?” and suggests “Silence is complicity when you have a chance to right a wrong.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO