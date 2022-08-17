ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

FOX Reno

August 2022 officially wettest in Reno history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following last night's thunderstorm, August 2022 is now the wettest August in Reno history. On Wednesday, 0.11 inches of rain fell at the airport. This brought the official total for the month to 1.66 inches. The previous record was set 57...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Last weekend to use Reno Fire yard waste dumpster program

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — If you have yard waste to get rid of, the Reno Fire Department has just the place for you. This is the last weekend RFD will have dumpsters for community members to drop off their vegetation or "green" waste at an area station.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man arrested for burglary at Sparks business

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a burglary in Sparks early Thursday morning. Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on Aug. 18 just before 6 a.m. for a report of a commercial burglary that occurred around 2:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of money and a handgun.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Reno Aloha Festival returns to Wingfield Park this summer

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aloha Festival is returning to Wingfield Park this summer, and Mohalapua Banner of the Pono World Foundation speaks with Mornings on Fox 11's Chris Murphy about the event. This Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Well-Being Wednesday: Back to School Appointments

Reno, NV - We’re halfway through August, and lots of our children are already back in school. It is a busy time of year for families, but it is important that back to school safety reminders don’t get lost in the hustle and bustle. To learn more, we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for heroin trafficking

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June of heroin trafficking, announced Friday by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office (WCDAO). 30-year-old Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop by the Nevada Highway...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

40% of WCSD teacher vacancies in special education department

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County students are back in the classroom this week in hopes of a return to normalcy but widespread teacher shortages showing this school year will be anything but smooth sailing. Emily Ellison, the school district's Chief Human Resources Manager, tells...
RENO, NV

