August 2022 officially wettest in Reno history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following last night's thunderstorm, August 2022 is now the wettest August in Reno history. On Wednesday, 0.11 inches of rain fell at the airport. This brought the official total for the month to 1.66 inches. The previous record was set 57...
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
Last weekend to use Reno Fire yard waste dumpster program
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — If you have yard waste to get rid of, the Reno Fire Department has just the place for you. This is the last weekend RFD will have dumpsters for community members to drop off their vegetation or "green" waste at an area station.
Semi-truck catches fire on I-80 eastbound at Mustang, creates road closures Friday
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi-truck has caught fire near the Mustang exit going eastbound on I-80, creating road closures Friday evening. Emergency personnel responded to the vehicle fire around 4:11 p.m. As of 5:21 p.m., the fire has been knocked down and roads...
Reno residents asked to fill out survey to help with Chief of Police search
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno announced the beginning of its search for Reno’s next Chief of Police on Aug. 18, and Reno residents are asked to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they’re looking for in their next Chief of Police by taking a survey.
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
Man arrested for burglary at Sparks business
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a burglary in Sparks early Thursday morning. Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on Aug. 18 just before 6 a.m. for a report of a commercial burglary that occurred around 2:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of money and a handgun.
Reno Aloha Festival returns to Wingfield Park this summer
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aloha Festival is returning to Wingfield Park this summer, and Mohalapua Banner of the Pono World Foundation speaks with Mornings on Fox 11's Chris Murphy about the event. This Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the...
Well-Being Wednesday: Back to School Appointments
Reno, NV - We’re halfway through August, and lots of our children are already back in school. It is a busy time of year for families, but it is important that back to school safety reminders don’t get lost in the hustle and bustle. To learn more, we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for heroin trafficking
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June of heroin trafficking, announced Friday by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office (WCDAO). 30-year-old Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop by the Nevada Highway...
40% of WCSD teacher vacancies in special education department
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County students are back in the classroom this week in hopes of a return to normalcy but widespread teacher shortages showing this school year will be anything but smooth sailing. Emily Ellison, the school district's Chief Human Resources Manager, tells...
Smiling with Hope, a beloved Reno pizzeria, selling after 7 years of business
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little pizzeria with a good cause could soon be under new ownership. After seven years, Walter and Judy Gloshinski announcing on FaceBook they are retiring and putting up the beloved Smiling with Hope Pizza for sale. We're reluctantly selling...
