Read full article on original website
Related
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Q985
Rockford, IL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1