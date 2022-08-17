Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Waco PD starting Police Athletic League
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
KWTX
Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
Weekend concert to pay tribute to Waco musician
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend. Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie […]
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
Is This Weird Austin, Texas House Haunted By Shadow People?
One thing people like to do sometimes, much like myself, is look at houses they can or can't afford. It's always neat to see pieces of real estate, especially that define whatever state your living in. So what do you say to doing that right now? Let's take a look around and see if there's any interesting houses we can look at shall we? A quick scan of Zillow has revealed this house in Austin, Texas. 3 beds, 2 baths, all Texan if you ask us.
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
WacoTrib.com
Which district is the toughest? Judging the most ominous Centex loops
If you’re in the district of doom and don’t like it, you’ve got two years to deal with it. One of the things that makes high school football in Texas among the most revered forms of sport in the world is the opposite of tradition. It’s reinvention. The University Interscholastic League contains more than 1,200 member schools that field football teams, and every two years the organization takes on the steep challenge of reshuffling the deck according to enrollment and geography.
Get Ready For Round 2 Of The All You Can Eat Crab Fest in Harker Heights, Texas
The godmother of Central Texas, Carolyn Brown, is at it again. Early this summer I wrote an article about Carolyn Brown letting local seafood lovers know to get ready to grab some butter because she was having a crab fest event in Harker Heights, Texas. Well, it's time for Round...
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
KCEN TV NBC 6
DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco
DPS announced that Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, of Waco was arrested in the city on Aug. 9. He's described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities.
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
KWTX
Waco expert weighs in on viral TikTok video about active shooter safety
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A mom’s TikTok has gone viral after she made a video talking to her son about what to do if there is an active shooter situation at school. Oklahoma mom Cassie Walton’s TikTok video has more than a million reactions and thousands of comments and shares.
Kiss 103.1 FM
