Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canada’s 5-2 Win vs. Czechia
Team Canada will once again feature in the gold medal game at the 2022 rescheduled World Juniors after defeating Czechia in the semifinals 5-2. They have now made it to three consecutive gold medal games, with their last victory coming in 2020. This was the second time this tournament Canada has beaten Czechia, with the previous game ending 5-1 in the preliminary round. The Canadians have been the best team in this tournament so far and will have a chance to win gold on home ice for the first time since 2015.
The Hockey Writers
2022 WJC Day 10 Preview
After nine grueling days of late summer action, the World Junior Championship is about to draw to a close, but not before crowing its medalists. Three of the four teams in action today will walk away with hardware, as Canada and Finland duel for gold (with the loser getting the silver medal), and Sweden and Czechia fight for bronze. It’s been a bizarre tournament with lackluster crowds amidst unprecedented circumstances, but the gold medal is still going to taste just as sweet at the end of it. Without further ado, let’s preview the medal games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
More so than any other season of the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild, it seems like almost anything could happen during the 2022-23 season. The roster received a face-lift in free agency, and there’s even a new head coach to provide a new perspective from behind the bench. Factor in the growth (or regression) of the team’s youngest players and rookies, and you’ve got a team that projects to be a bit of a wild card in the Eastern Conference this coming season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Minnesota Wild Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of eyes pointed in their direction. After a year of defying odds and shattering an astonishing amount of team and individual records, it’s questionable if they can repeat their success. Players up and down the lineup had career-best seasons, and almost all of them exceeded expectations. Regression of those players that stepped up could spell a disastrous season, but further development could allow them to maintain their previous season’s excellence. Here are three Wild hot takes for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Milan Lucic
The Calgary Flames have had an extremely busy offseason. Stars like Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk found new teams, but they also added Jonathan Huberdeau and are on the verge of signing Nazem Kadri. Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Sean Monahan is heading to the Montreal Canadiens in response to the Kadri signing. Overall, we have seen some major changes to the Flames’ roster, but more could be on the way from general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. Perhaps Milan Lucic might also be on the move.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Comparing the Dollar Value of the Core 4
We recently wrote an article that predicted the Toronto Maple Leafs’ core four player’s production for the 2022-23 season using the progression and regression of each player’s production over the past four seasons. Our goal today is to extend that post by trying to put a dollar...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Steel
With free agency having begun over a month ago, the top-end players are all spoken for (aside from an official announcement regarding Nazem Kadri), though there are a number of interesting ones still available. Big names such as Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban are still searching for a new home, as is Paul Stastny.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Coyotes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a rough translation of recent comments by David Pastrnak hints that the forward might not be leaning towards a long-term extension with the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, did Nazem Kadri’s deal make it easy for J.T. Miller to understand his value as a pending unrestricted free agent? Speaking of Kadri, how is it that the New York Islanders missed out on the forward in free agency? Finally, what is the latest on trade speculation surrounding defenseman Jakob Chychrun?
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Arthur Kaliyev
The Los Angeles Kings took a massive step forward last season, making the postseason for the first time since 2017-18, effectively turning the page on their rebuild. They’ll be looking to take a further step in 2022-23, hoping to compete for the Pacific Division title. One significant factor in realizing their success will be the development of their stellar prospect pool. With that in mind, I’ve started a series previewing the team’s prospects for the upcoming season, focusing on those who have either made the roster or are on the fringe. To kick things off, I’ll start with Arthur Kaliyev.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Jan Mysak Ready to Make Leap to NHL
Jan Mysak has been well travelled in his hockey career since the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played professionally in his home nation of Czechia, then with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Hamilton Bulldogs, then returned to Czechia, then returned to Canada to join the Canadiens American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, then back to the OHL, and finally, internationally in several tournaments sprinkled in for good measure. Phew!
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Sharangovich Poised for Big Role in 2022-23
In recent years, the New Jersey Devils have found luck in the draft lottery. Three of the past six events have seen the Devils move up to select in the top two picks. Twice, New Jersey drew first overall, resulting in Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. However, the Devils also found success in later rounds of the draft, with sixth-round pick Jesper Bratt leading the team in scoring. The next late-round gem for them was a fellow European: Yegor Sharangovich.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Miss Out on Kadri, Now What?
The New York Islanders entered this offseason with high hopes. Granted, the team missed the playoffs last season, but with a talented, veteran-heavy roster and salary cap space available, this summer was a prime chance for general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello to sign a star forward and put a good team over the top.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Florida Panthers Assistant Coaches
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, who was hired on June 23, finalized his coaching staff on Aug. 10, adding three new assistants to the fold. Joining a bench that includes Maurice, assistant Tuomo Ruutu and goaltending coach Robb Tallas are Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon, and Sylvain Lefebvre. Here is a look at what each of the three brings to the team.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell
The Chicago Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode, which means they won’t be icing a particularly good team this coming season. As we know, they said good-bye to some very good players such as Brandon Hagel, Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach in an effort to gain more picks and prospects for the future. But they did add a few new faces to their rag-tag bunch for this coming season.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Sign Nazem Kadri to 7-Year Deal
Big news in the NHL today as Nazem Kadri – the second biggest free agent forward this year behind only Johnny Gaudreau – has signed with the Calgary Flames. Following weeks of speculation, the recent Stanley Cup Champion has finally provided some clarity about his hockey future, shocking the hockey world by signing long-term with the very team who lost Gaudreau in free agency.
The Hockey Writers
Predators Hope Hosting 2023 NHL Draft is as Successful as 2003
August has been an exciting month so far, whether it’s the Calgary Flames locking up Jonathan Huberdeau and signing Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49 million deal or the Boston Bruins bringing back the gang by signing two pivotal pieces of their center depth to one-year contracts. Amidst the Montreal Canadiens acquiring Sean Monahan and a conditional first-round pick in 2025, the Nashville Predators announced some big news of their own — they will host both the 2022-23 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Leafs TV, Rising Prospects & Kane
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll consider the changing shape of on-air media and what that might mean for Maple Leafs’ consumers. Second, I’ll share the ideas of one of The Hockey Writers’ regular readers and commenters about the shape of the bottom-six forwards and the rising prospects who might be ready for the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
2021-22 Kraken Report Cards: McCann, Tanev & Beniers
Hello, Seattle Kraken nation, I am back with another edition of Kraken Report Cards! Today’s edition will take a look at a trio of forwards who fans should be very excited about this upcoming season. One of these players had a breakout year for the team last season, while another just got his feet wet in the NHL. The third player is someone who, if you’ve followed my coverage and listened to the THW What’s Kraken podcast, you know I’m a huge fan of.
