Team Canada will once again feature in the gold medal game at the 2022 rescheduled World Juniors after defeating Czechia in the semifinals 5-2. They have now made it to three consecutive gold medal games, with their last victory coming in 2020. This was the second time this tournament Canada has beaten Czechia, with the previous game ending 5-1 in the preliminary round. The Canadians have been the best team in this tournament so far and will have a chance to win gold on home ice for the first time since 2015.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO