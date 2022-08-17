ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC needs to be overhauled: Damning report says agency was too slow to respond to COVID

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention faces a new overhaul after a damning new report found the agency was to slow to respond to the covid pandemic.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told agency staff on Wednesday they need to focus on prioritizing public health needs and on curbing outbreaks, and to put less emphasis on publication of scientific papers about rare diseases.

'In our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,' Walensky said. 'I want us all to do better, and it starts with CDC leading the way.'

Walensky told the agency's staff about the changes on Wednesday.

She said it was a CDC initiative, and was not directed by the White House or other administration officials.

'I feel like it's my my responsibility to lead this agency to a better place after a really challenging three years,' Walensky told The Associated Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiglT_0hKwRvrw00
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency would be reorganized to focus on prioritizing public health needs and on curbing outbreaks, and to put less emphasis on publication of scientific papers about rare diseases
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGFJK_0hKwRvrw00
'In our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,' CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said of the agency's response to the covid pandemic. 'I want us all to do better, and it starts with CDC leading the way.' 

The CDC, with a $12 billion budget and more than 11,000 employees, is an Atlanta-based federal agency charged with protecting Americans from disease outbreaks and other public health threats.

It's customary for each CDC director to do some reorganizing, but Walensky´s action comes amid a wider demand for change.

The agency has long been criticized as too ponderous, focusing on collection and analysis of data but not acting quickly against new health threats. But public unhappiness with the agency grew dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts said the CDC was slow to recognize how much virus was entering the U.S. from Europe, to recommend people wear masks, to say the virus can spread through the air, and to ramp up systematic testing for new variants.

The decision as the result of a review Walensky ordered in April after the CDC faced heavy criticism for its mixed messaging on the covid-19 pandemic. The agency gave muddled and confusing recommendations on masking and other mitigation efforts.

The public guidance to the pandemic has been 'confusing and overwhelming,' according to the CDC briefing document provided by the agency to the New York Times.

The review also found that the CDC often takes too long to publish data people needed to make decisions and that the agency should be more transparent about what it does and doesn't know, a CDC official told the Wall Street Journal.

There were staff shortages too with those tasked with leading the CDC's covid team rotating out after a few months.

Walensky, who became director in January 2021, has long said the agency has to move faster and communicate better, but stumbles have continued during her tenure.

Her reorganization proposal must be approved by the Department of Health and Human Services secretary. CDC officials say they hope to have a full package of changes finalized, approved, and underway by early next year.

Some changes still are being formulated, but steps announced Wednesday include:

  • Increasing use of preprint scientific reports to get out actionable data, instead of waiting for research to go through peer review and publication by the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
  • Restructuring the agency's communications office and further revamping CDC websites to make the agency's guidance for the public more clear and easier to find.
  • Altering the length of time agency leaders are devoted to outbreak responses to a minimum of six months - an effort to address a turnover problem that at times caused knowledge gaps and affected the agency´s communications.
  • Creation of a new executive council to help Walensky set strategy and priorities.
  • Appointing Mary Wakefield as senior counselor to implement the changes. Wakefield headed the Health Resources and Services Administration during the Obama administration and also served as the No. 2 administrator at HHS. Wakefield, 68, started Monday.
  • Altering the agency's organization chart to undo some changes made during the Trump administration.
  • Establishing an office of intergovernmental affairs to smooth partnerships with other agencies, as well as a higher-level office on health equity.

Walensky also said she intends to 'get rid of some of the reporting layers that exist, and I'd like to work to break down some of the silos.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZnWP_0hKwRvrw00
CDC was heavily criticized for its mixed messaging on the covid pandemic, including the wearing of face masks

She did not say exactly what that may entail, but emphasized that the overall changes are less about redrawing the organization chart than rethinking how the CDC does business and motivates staff.

'This will not be simply moving boxes' on the organization chart, she said.

'My goal is a new, public health, action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness,' Walensky said.

The outside review was led by James Macrae, who has held senior positions at the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Scientific Reports#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid#The White House#The Associated Press#Americans
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Scary Mommy

23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

550K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy