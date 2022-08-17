ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonac, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

‘Rockin’ the Rivers’ Free Concert August 25th with The Gobies

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. ‘Rockin the Rivers’ takes place every Thursday in August!. We speak with Port Huron Parks & Recreation Supervisor Kati Gardner...
PORT HURON, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Algonac, MI
wdet.org

New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one

On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
DETROIT, MI
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Manufacturing Company#Gbs Media#Business Trainer
Cars 108

The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
ARMADA, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help as they care for a badly injured dog rescued after being shot multiple times. A Facebook post by the I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren says the dog, named Adira, was rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday. They say the animal had been shot multiple times with birdshot, with one shot piercing her eyeball. The facility had to transfer Adira to a specialist with Blue Pearl and treatment is getting costly. Adira needs eye surgery and possible CT scans to determine what happens next. Officials at the facility are hoping to receive donations for financial support and say they need as much as $20,000 to cover the medical expenses. Anyone that would like to help out can do so by clicking here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WARREN, MI
Person
Jesus Christ
MetroTimes

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Health Department Offering Free Vision and Hearing Screenings for Children

The St. Clair County Health Department is offering free vision and hearing screenings for any child entering preschool or kindergarten in the fall of 2022. Call ahead to schedule an appointment with a technician beginning on August 23 at (810) 987-5300. Screenings start on Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2, 2022. Beginning in October, appointments at the Health Department can be made for the 1st Monday and the 4th Wednesday of each month. The Health Department is located at 3415 28th Street in Port Huron.
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Past and Present : Wills Sainte Claire Part 65

Blue Water Healthy Living is proud to present to you…. “Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode we look back at Wills Sainte Claire in Marysville, Michigan.
PORT HURON, MI
MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

7 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 19-21)

Travel back in time to the 16th century with this Michigan tradition, returning this month for its 43rd year. Live entertainment will abound across 17 stages hosting musicians, jugglers, mimes, magicians, and more. Guests can also browse wares from more than 100 artisans, catch a live jousting tournament, enter costume contests, and enjoy old-time food favorites like the festival’s signature roasted turkey leg. $20+. Aug. 20-28. 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly; michrenfest.com.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE

