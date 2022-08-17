Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
‘Rockin’ the Rivers’ Free Concert August 25th with The Gobies
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. ‘Rockin the Rivers’ takes place every Thursday in August!. We speak with Port Huron Parks & Recreation Supervisor Kati Gardner...
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Holy Cross Update with Principal Betsy Davenport & Cardinal Mooney’s Director Dan Kilian
Betsy Davenport is the Principal of Holy Cross Catholic School , coupled up with Dan Kilian , Director at Cardinal Mooney. Two Schools , sharing one campus on the beautiful Saint Clair River in downtown Marine City. Betsy and Dan will be sharing student success stories , impactful educators and...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
wdet.org
New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one
On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1051thebounce.com
One of Michigan’s Biggest Haunted Houses is Looking for Actors, Workers
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill
Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help as they care for a badly injured dog rescued after being shot multiple times. A Facebook post by the I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren says the dog, named Adira, was rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday. They say the animal had been shot multiple times with birdshot, with one shot piercing her eyeball. The facility had to transfer Adira to a specialist with Blue Pearl and treatment is getting costly. Adira needs eye surgery and possible CT scans to determine what happens next. Officials at the facility are hoping to receive donations for financial support and say they need as much as $20,000 to cover the medical expenses. Anyone that would like to help out can do so by clicking here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RELATED PEOPLE
MetroTimes
Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Health Department Offering Free Vision and Hearing Screenings for Children
The St. Clair County Health Department is offering free vision and hearing screenings for any child entering preschool or kindergarten in the fall of 2022. Call ahead to schedule an appointment with a technician beginning on August 23 at (810) 987-5300. Screenings start on Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2, 2022. Beginning in October, appointments at the Health Department can be made for the 1st Monday and the 4th Wednesday of each month. The Health Department is located at 3415 28th Street in Port Huron.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Past and Present : Wills Sainte Claire Part 65
Blue Water Healthy Living is proud to present to you…. “Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode we look back at Wills Sainte Claire in Marysville, Michigan.
MetroTimes
Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control
We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
hourdetroit.com
7 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 19-21)
Travel back in time to the 16th century with this Michigan tradition, returning this month for its 43rd year. Live entertainment will abound across 17 stages hosting musicians, jugglers, mimes, magicians, and more. Guests can also browse wares from more than 100 artisans, catch a live jousting tournament, enter costume contests, and enjoy old-time food favorites like the festival’s signature roasted turkey leg. $20+. Aug. 20-28. 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly; michrenfest.com.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Comments / 0