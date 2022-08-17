They will tell you panhandling is their job. they make $600 to $1000 a week. then they get in their cars parked in a lot near by, go deposit their money, then drive to their houses. Do keep giving to them. We have free food here and very few of the are really homeless. The ones that are home are over by the south side Walmart.
a lot of these people don't like to work because to them everyone works the oil field. they have labor ready jobs, so when they say or have said they are hungry I'll get them something to eat a lot of them didn't want the food just the money, so to me they were not hungry enough to eat....i too was homeless once and i pulled myself out of it. so to me there's no excuse it's a matter if they want a job or not
Some may not have proper IDs , for jobs, little education, some have addictions of some kind , a mental disorder. It’s hard to say why. I’ll give if I have it to give .
Comments / 14