The Virginia Department of Education released SOL pass rates from the previous academic year recently. In a statement from the Danville Public schools 21-22 school year marked the first time in three years the division in its entirety completed the testing. While below state averages across the board results point toward post pandemic improvements city wide with lack of instruction time being a contributing factor to lower scores in previous years. Galileo Magnet High School outpaced the states average in every area of testing. Gibson Elementary School showed double digit improvement in all areas. Danville Public School Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said of the results, “We are so pleased to see a significant increase in our test scores for the 21-22 school year. Our students have made an amazing rebound from the pandemic, but there is still work to be done.” Comparatively speaking Pittsylvania County Schools Showed improvement across all areas but writing over the previous year. With that being said county schools remained above the state wide average in all categories.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO