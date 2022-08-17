ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Danville Public Schools Improve SOL Results Post Pandemic

The Virginia Department of Education released SOL pass rates from the previous academic year recently. In a statement from the Danville Public schools 21-22 school year marked the first time in three years the division in its entirety completed the testing. While below state averages across the board results point toward post pandemic improvements city wide with lack of instruction time being a contributing factor to lower scores in previous years. Galileo Magnet High School outpaced the states average in every area of testing. Gibson Elementary School showed double digit improvement in all areas. Danville Public School Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said of the results, “We are so pleased to see a significant increase in our test scores for the 21-22 school year. Our students have made an amazing rebound from the pandemic, but there is still work to be done.” Comparatively speaking Pittsylvania County Schools Showed improvement across all areas but writing over the previous year. With that being said county schools remained above the state wide average in all categories.
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
Dooley recognized for career, technical education contributions

Over the summer, a group of educators from across the state recognized Franklin County’s Robbie Dooley for his contributions to career and technical education. In July, Dooley received the 2022 Dr. Lee Ross Outstanding Career & Technical Educator Award from the Virginia Association for Trade and Industrial Educators. The association is an organization for technical and industrial education teachers in the commonwealth.
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. The church says years ago they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing and after thinking it over they agreed to help […]
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
New president, new campus pup at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — If you’ve been on the Roanoke College campus, you may have run into the trio that joined the WFXR News team on Friday. Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. was the vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech before replacing Michael C. Maxey as president of Roanoke College in July. With move-in […]
Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
Bedford County expands internet access for 12,000 residents

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 12,000 residents in Bedford County will be getting expanded internet access within the next two years. Bedford County is expanding broadband access to Stewartsville and most of District One. One resident explained with faster internet at home, she won’t have to go to the library every day to get connected.
‘It was like they didn’t want me’— hospital worker of 50 years reflects on the challenges of finding work with a disability

Last year, employment for Americans with disabilities reached the highest number on record, according to the Kessler Foundation, though many advocates say better hiring and workplace practices are still needed. Before the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law in 1990, many people with disabilities were openly denied work,...
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
Adams resigns from Hurt Town Council

At the conclusion of the Hurt Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Mayor Gary Hodnett read aloud, a letter from Elton “Collin” Adams Jr., announcing his resignation from the Hurt Town Council, effective immediately. Adams served on Council for six years. In the letter, Adams said that...
Axton Solar request goes before state regulators

State regulators are now considering a permit or a massive new solar energy project in the Dan River region. The State Corporation Commission held a hearing Tuesday on a request for a Certificate of the Need for the Axton Solar Project. They want to build a Utility Scale Solar Energy Facility on sixteen parcels of land, totaling over 3,500 acres of land in southwestern Pittsylvania County and southeastern Henry County.
