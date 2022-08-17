Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Bills WR Legend: 2022 Team 'Has All The Pieces'
Former Buffalo Bills receiver Stevie Johnson believes that this team "has all the pieces" to succeed.
Davis Over Diggs? Why Allen's No. 2 Receiver Is Bills' Super Bowl Secret
The emergence of Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis gives Buffalo an edge in its Super Bowl run.
Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs. Bills
The Denver Broncos are slated to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the preseason. In their first outing of the preseason, the Broncos soundly beat the Dallas Cowboys. While it was a low-scoring affair, the Broncos seemed to be firing on all cylinders, both offensively and defensively. With Saturday’s preseason game approaching, it’s time to make some Broncos predictions for this game.
Bills & Broncos Notebook: Keenum, Shakir and The Duke
The Bills made easy work of the Denver Broncos in a dominant 42-15 victory in their second preseason game of 2022.
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Broncos won't play Russell Wilson, most starters vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills will not be getting a dose of quarterback Russell Wilson or many of the Denver Broncos’ starters during the second week of the preseason. According to Broncos Wire, Denver head coach Nate Hackett said the Broncos will not have Wilson and other starters on the field on Saturday against the Bills. The Broncos visit Buffalo for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Packers sitting 30 players vs. Saints, Jordan Love to start at QB
The Green Bay Packers made 30 of the roster’s 85 players inactive for Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play, meaning Jordan Love will make his second consecutive start of the preseason. Five receivers and five safeties are inactive. Of...
Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position
The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position. Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
A fantasy football sleeper can cover many players, from completely off-the-grid guys going overly late in drafts to players with significant upside flying under the radar. “Deep sleepers” are always fun to seek out, but often they’re such long shots that we can’t rely on too many of them. Therefore it is good to provide a broad spectrum when discussing sleeper targets.
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
