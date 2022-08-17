The pandemic has thrown most families a few curve balls in the last few years, leading to understandable disruptions and delays to so many parts of their lives. This has also bled into the realm of healthcare, with many children’s routine vaccine appointments getting put off due to the many triage situations that parents have had to navigate — whether that’s a positive case in the household, juggling childcare and demands at work or just pure exhaustion.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO