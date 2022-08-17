Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency likely to be extended
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is planning to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the agency said on Thursday. The department still plans to give local and state health authorities 60 day notice ahead of ending the declaration, which would reduce expanded Medicaid coverage among other things.
Healthline
CDC to Undergo Major Overhaul: Everything We Know Right Now
The CDC director announced the agency will undergo a major overhaul. The reason for the overhaul was the agency’s delayed response to COVID-19. The CDC will also work on improving its communication with the public and restoring public trust in the agency. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of...
Americans may soon have to pay for COVID vaccines themselves rather than getting them for free
The U.S. government is planning to stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and shift the bill onto the healthcare industry and eventually the consumer—possibly making it one of the first countries to end the practice of giving out coronavirus vaccines for free. The Department of Health and Human...
FOXBusiness
Biden administration plans for end of COVID-19 shot, treatment coverage — WSJ
The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for COVID-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies — and costs for consumers — for years to come. The...
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset
A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
Phone Apps Just As Effective as Blood Pressure Cuffs: Study
Researchers said the study's racial and ethnic diversity was important to the even management of hypertension across communities.
pharmacytimes.com
Survey Finds Older Americans Want Congress to Ensure Access to Care, Services by Pharmacists
Survey results reflect positive sentiments from older adults for the proposed Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act. The majority of older Americans (82%) want the government to reimburse pharmacists so that they can access testing and treatments for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, according to a survey from the Future of Pharmacy Care Coalition released earlier this month.
Vaccine Hesitancy Is On the Rise — & Experts Are Sounding the Alarm
The pandemic has thrown most families a few curve balls in the last few years, leading to understandable disruptions and delays to so many parts of their lives. This has also bled into the realm of healthcare, with many children’s routine vaccine appointments getting put off due to the many triage situations that parents have had to navigate — whether that’s a positive case in the household, juggling childcare and demands at work or just pure exhaustion.
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes mandatory Medicaid, CHIP quality reporting
CMS on Aug. 18 proposed a rule that would require mandatory quality reporting for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The proposed rule would require mandatory annual state reporting for three quality measure sets:. Core Set of Children’s Health Care Quality Measures for Medicaid and CHIP.
