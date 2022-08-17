ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

WSPY NEWS

Juvenile justice scholarship recipient honored by Kendall County Board

Delaney Mehochko, who graduated from Yorkville High School, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office. Mehochko served on the Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council and was an intern at State's Attorney Eric Weis's Office. Mehochko was recognized at Tuesday's Kendall County Board meeting. Your...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision

A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
SENECA, IL
hoiabc.com

Republicans rally to “Fire Pritzker” and “Restore Illinois”

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of GOP supporters gathered to celebrate Republican Day with their favorite political leaders and candidates at the Illinois State Fair. “Restore Illinois” and “Fire Pritzker” were some of the key messages during a long rally under the August sun. Whether it is...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois voters can now vote by mail permanently

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois officials are making voting more accessible just before the 2022 mid-term election. Election officials hope this program will increase voter participation in the upcoming and future elections. People who are registered to vote in Illinois now have the option to vote by mail permanently....
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor debates

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4th at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. The second debate will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Minooka man sentenced in Grundy County aggravated DUI case

A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case Monday. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Two Individuals Sentenced in Grundy Co.

Two individuals were sentenced in a Grundy County court case this week. Lance Harris, 34, of Chicago pled guilty to Burglary, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail along with four years of TASC probation. He was given credit for serving 132 days in the Grundy County Jail.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
IOWA STATE
WSPY NEWS

Peoria Man Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Trident Drug Task Force, Streator Police Department, and Illinois State Police arrested a man accused of dealing large amounts of meth. Dangelo Williams, 25, of Peoria was charged with the Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Meth between 100 and...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS agrees to pay family $158,500 after April attack

Lyons Township High School has agreed to pay up to $158,500 to the family of a girl who was injured by another female student during a reported racially motivated attack in a South Campus hallway in April. The District 204 Board of Education voted 6 to 1 on Aug. 15...
LYONS, IL

