WSPY NEWS
Juvenile justice scholarship recipient honored by Kendall County Board
Delaney Mehochko, who graduated from Yorkville High School, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office. Mehochko served on the Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council and was an intern at State's Attorney Eric Weis's Office. Mehochko was recognized at Tuesday's Kendall County Board meeting. Your...
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision
A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
hoiabc.com
Republicans rally to “Fire Pritzker” and “Restore Illinois”
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of GOP supporters gathered to celebrate Republican Day with their favorite political leaders and candidates at the Illinois State Fair. “Restore Illinois” and “Fire Pritzker” were some of the key messages during a long rally under the August sun. Whether it is...
foxillinois.com
Illinois voters can now vote by mail permanently
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois officials are making voting more accessible just before the 2022 mid-term election. Election officials hope this program will increase voter participation in the upcoming and future elections. People who are registered to vote in Illinois now have the option to vote by mail permanently....
WSPY NEWS
Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor debates
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4th at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. The second debate will […]
myradiolink.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
Illinois parents, teachers can claim school expenses on taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois parents and teachers can claim some school expenses on their taxes to earn a credit of up to $750. The Illinois Department of Revenue’s Education Expense Credit allows for parents and educators to claim expenses totaling over $250 for a 25% credit. To qualify: you were the parent or […]
WSPY NEWS
Minooka man sentenced in Grundy County aggravated DUI case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case Monday. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The...
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
WSPY NEWS
Two Individuals Sentenced in Grundy Co.
Two individuals were sentenced in a Grundy County court case this week. Lance Harris, 34, of Chicago pled guilty to Burglary, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail along with four years of TASC probation. He was given credit for serving 132 days in the Grundy County Jail.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards
Illinois State Police said they have conducted 201 statewide details to remove guns from people who have had their FOID cards revoked.
WSPY NEWS
Peoria Man Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Trident Drug Task Force, Streator Police Department, and Illinois State Police arrested a man accused of dealing large amounts of meth. Dangelo Williams, 25, of Peoria was charged with the Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Meth between 100 and...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS agrees to pay family $158,500 after April attack
Lyons Township High School has agreed to pay up to $158,500 to the family of a girl who was injured by another female student during a reported racially motivated attack in a South Campus hallway in April. The District 204 Board of Education voted 6 to 1 on Aug. 15...
Illinois sending out income and property tax rebates next month
Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12.
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
