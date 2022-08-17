Student found with gun on campus runs away, forces Clarke County schools into administrative hold

(WSB-TV)

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga — On Tuesday afternoon, school officials at Clarke Central High School discussed gang violence, fighting, and skipping school with a group of students.

When a school administrator asked to check the backpacks of the students, all complied except for one 15-year-old student who became disorderly, asking to use the bathroom instead, according to police.

The student was allowed to use the bathroom when he ran off campus, police say.

An administrator found a 9 mm gun in the backpack of the student as well as an electronic vape pen, police say.

As of Wednesday morning, police could not find the student, despite going to the address listed on his student profile.

Clarke Middle School and Classic City High School were also placed on administrative hold during the incident.

The school said it continues to work with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the investigation is ongoing.

