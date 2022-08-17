ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Lamont Paris on Josh Gray: 'He's such a physical specimen'

There’s a big man on campus who was once a very highly sought after high school recruit. Josh Gray picked LSU but spent only one year at the school before transferring to play at South Carolina under former head coach Frank Martin. Part of the reason for the transfer for Gray was he felt like he fit Martin’s style better than where he was at LSU.
COLUMBIA, SC
ramblinwreck.com

No. 9 Georgia Tech Heads to South Carolina for Exhibition

THE FLATS – No. 9 Georgia Tech volleyball will travel to face South Carolina in an exhibition match on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Columbia, S.C., lacing up for the final tune up before the regular season. Admission to the match is free, and parking information is available HERE.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

No. 12 Gamecocks, No. 1 FSU go scoreless in season opener

(WACH) - The South Carolina women's soccer team held the reigning champions scoreless. The No. 12 Gamecocks opened their season at Stone Stadium against top ranked Florida State. South Carolina goalie Heather Hinz recorded six saves throughout the night. Despite a couple good looks at goal, the night ended in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Exhibition games are not guaranteed wins, just ask Lamont Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's 2022-2023 basketball schedule tips off with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against a Mars Hill team led by former Gamecock Larry Davis. The game will give fans their first look at the first Lamont Paris team at South Carolina. Paris hopes his first exhibition game in Columbia will go better than his first exhibition at Chattanooga.
COLUMBIA, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
COLUMBIA, SC
heraldadvocate.com

SC State Hall of Famer Named Interim AD

ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State Hall of Famer Keshia Campbell has been named the interim director of athletics at her alma mater, the university announced Tuesday. Campbell will assume her duties immediately. Campbell, the second female athletics director to lead the SC State Program, brings a wealth of experience...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Tigers ground Eagles in Sonic FNR opener

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- It was a damp start to the beginning of the 8th season of Sonic Friday Night Rivals as the Airport Eagles hosted the Swansea Tigers. In the end it was the Tigers who played spoilers to Airport head coach Andre Cook's first game in charge of the Eagles as Swansea took the 19-6 victory.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: Main Course officially opens Player’s Club Academy

Golf enthusiasts now have an opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s Club,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Pinball: The secret world under glass

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for a lot of things: The Gamecocks, the State Fair, famously hot temperatures, and now pinball can be added to that list. One of the largest pinball groups in the nation, a two-time pinball tournament world champion, and the leading pinball parts seller in the world, all call The Midlands home. And still, pinball remains one of the capital city’s best kept secrets.
COLUMBIA, SC

