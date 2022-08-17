Read full article on original website
Lamont Paris on Josh Gray: 'He's such a physical specimen'
There’s a big man on campus who was once a very highly sought after high school recruit. Josh Gray picked LSU but spent only one year at the school before transferring to play at South Carolina under former head coach Frank Martin. Part of the reason for the transfer for Gray was he felt like he fit Martin’s style better than where he was at LSU.
WLTX.com
Weeks into his college career, GG Jackson has developed a strong bond with head coach Lamont Paris
CAYCE, S.C. — When GG Jackson reclassified to the Class of 2022, it allowed him to enroll early as a very true freshman and begin his college career a year ahead of schedule. The former Ridge View star was the top-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023 and by...
ramblinwreck.com
No. 9 Georgia Tech Heads to South Carolina for Exhibition
THE FLATS – No. 9 Georgia Tech volleyball will travel to face South Carolina in an exhibition match on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Columbia, S.C., lacing up for the final tune up before the regular season. Admission to the match is free, and parking information is available HERE.
abccolumbia.com
Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks
Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
Former #Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee coming back to USC (Updated w/Kingston & Lee quotes)
Monte Lee has spent his entire coaching career in South Carolina. So, it stands to reason that when he was looking for a new place to work, he’d choose a familiar spot. SportsTalkSC has learned that the former head coach at Clemson will be returning to USC as associate head coach/recruiting coordinator for Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston.
South Carolina Lands First SI99 Recruit with In-State Star McLeod
The Gamecocks keep McLeod home after a strong push from Georgia and other top programs.
Clemson-South Carolina baseball rivalry just got spicier with Lee going to Gamecocks
The Clemson Insider has confirmed that former Clemson head coach Monte Lee will be coaching for the Tigers' rival next season. With South Carolina baseball assistant Chad Caillet retiring, Lee is joining the (...)
wach.com
No. 12 Gamecocks, No. 1 FSU go scoreless in season opener
(WACH) - The South Carolina women's soccer team held the reigning champions scoreless. The No. 12 Gamecocks opened their season at Stone Stadium against top ranked Florida State. South Carolina goalie Heather Hinz recorded six saves throughout the night. Despite a couple good looks at goal, the night ended in...
Exhibition games are not guaranteed wins, just ask Lamont Paris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's 2022-2023 basketball schedule tips off with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against a Mars Hill team led by former Gamecock Larry Davis. The game will give fans their first look at the first Lamont Paris team at South Carolina. Paris hopes his first exhibition game in Columbia will go better than his first exhibition at Chattanooga.
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
SC State Hall of Famer Named Interim AD
ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State Hall of Famer Keshia Campbell has been named the interim director of athletics at her alma mater, the university announced Tuesday. Campbell will assume her duties immediately. Campbell, the second female athletics director to lead the SC State Program, brings a wealth of experience...
Midlands high school football: August 19 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!. Week zero of high school football is in the books!. Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups. Ridge View 21 – 14 Blythewood (Game of the Week) Bynes 62 – 7 Brookland Cayce. Fairfield Central 62 – 14 Carvers...
Tigers ground Eagles in Sonic FNR opener
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- It was a damp start to the beginning of the 8th season of Sonic Friday Night Rivals as the Airport Eagles hosted the Swansea Tigers. In the end it was the Tigers who played spoilers to Airport head coach Andre Cook's first game in charge of the Eagles as Swansea took the 19-6 victory.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Irmo Athletic Hall of Fame This Weekend!
Friday, August 19 Halfime recognition at the Irmo vs Chapin game.
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
'It’s a beautiful thing': Outfest brings the LGBTQIA+ community together to celebrate Pride
Dozens of rainbow flags flew over tents and adorned clothing while drag kings and queens performed on stage in June to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during Columbia's Outfest. People said they attended the event to connect with other members of the LGBTQIA+ community. “(Outfest) is a great way to meet...
Photo Gallery: Main Course officially opens Player’s Club Academy
Golf enthusiasts now have an opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s Club,...
Columbia Pinball: The secret world under glass
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for a lot of things: The Gamecocks, the State Fair, famously hot temperatures, and now pinball can be added to that list. One of the largest pinball groups in the nation, a two-time pinball tournament world champion, and the leading pinball parts seller in the world, all call The Midlands home. And still, pinball remains one of the capital city’s best kept secrets.
