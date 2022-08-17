Read full article on original website
Flames: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Milan Lucic
The Calgary Flames have had an extremely busy offseason. Stars like Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk found new teams, but they also added Jonathan Huberdeau and are on the verge of signing Nazem Kadri. Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Sean Monahan is heading to the Montreal Canadiens in response to the Kadri signing. Overall, we have seen some major changes to the Flames’ roster, but more could be on the way from general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. Perhaps Milan Lucic might also be on the move.
Revisiting the Bruins’ Trade for Tuukka Rask
Late in the 2005-06 season, former Boston Bruins president Harry Sinden decided to part ways with then general manager (GM) Mike O’Connell. The Bruins were well on their way to a last-place finish in the then Northeast Division and needed a shake-up. After firing O’Connell, Sinden handed the reigns for the rest of the season and the 2006 Entry Draft to assistant GM Jeff Gorton.
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers
According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
Maple Leafs Commentary: Comparing the Dollar Value of the Core 4
We recently wrote an article that predicted the Toronto Maple Leafs’ core four player’s production for the 2022-23 season using the progression and regression of each player’s production over the past four seasons. Our goal today is to extend that post by trying to put a dollar...
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
3 Blues Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Blues are entering what should prove to be a pivotal season for this franchise. If they come out the gates strong and are contending, then they will go all-in at the trade deadline. Alternatively, if they start off slow and contending doesn’t seem like a realistic option, we may see general manager Doug Armstrong part ways with some familiar pieces near the trade deadline. Here are three piping-hot, but realistic, takes on the Blues for the upcoming season.
Islanders Miss Out on Kadri, Now What?
The New York Islanders entered this offseason with high hopes. Granted, the team missed the playoffs last season, but with a talented, veteran-heavy roster and salary cap space available, this summer was a prime chance for general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello to sign a star forward and put a good team over the top.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Steel
With free agency having begun over a month ago, the top-end players are all spoken for (aside from an official announcement regarding Nazem Kadri), though there are a number of interesting ones still available. Big names such as Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban are still searching for a new home, as is Paul Stastny.
Blues’ O’Reilly & Thomas Top-20 Centers According to NHL Network
As the first part of their nine-part rankings series, the team over at NHL Network recently released their rankings for the Top-20 Centers in the NHL. Spots 1-5 are of no surprise, but two St. Louis Blues made the list: Ryan O’Reilly (15) and the newly-paid Robert Thomas (20).
Meet the New Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell
The Chicago Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode, which means they won’t be icing a particularly good team this coming season. As we know, they said good-bye to some very good players such as Brandon Hagel, Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach in an effort to gain more picks and prospects for the future. But they did add a few new faces to their rag-tag bunch for this coming season.
3 Minnesota Wild Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of eyes pointed in their direction. After a year of defying odds and shattering an astonishing amount of team and individual records, it’s questionable if they can repeat their success. Players up and down the lineup had career-best seasons, and almost all of them exceeded expectations. Regression of those players that stepped up could spell a disastrous season, but further development could allow them to maintain their previous season’s excellence. Here are three Wild hot takes for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Calgary Flames Sign Nazem Kadri to 7-Year Deal
Big news in the NHL today as Nazem Kadri – the second biggest free agent forward this year behind only Johnny Gaudreau – has signed with the Calgary Flames. Following weeks of speculation, the recent Stanley Cup Champion has finally provided some clarity about his hockey future, shocking the hockey world by signing long-term with the very team who lost Gaudreau in free agency.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Much Made of Nothing in Sandin Talks
Many Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are in full panic mode over the lack of progress in the negotiations between Rasmus Sandin, his agent Lewis Gross, and the Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Both Sides Firing Cannons Over the Bows. Yesterday, Sandin’s agent Gross dropped a bit of...
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Coyotes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a rough translation of recent comments by David Pastrnak hints that the forward might not be leaning towards a long-term extension with the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, did Nazem Kadri’s deal make it easy for J.T. Miller to understand his value as a pending unrestricted free agent? Speaking of Kadri, how is it that the New York Islanders missed out on the forward in free agency? Finally, what is the latest on trade speculation surrounding defenseman Jakob Chychrun?
3 Islanders Who Shouldn’t Be Traded
The New York Islanders are still looking to make a splash during what has been an otherwise quiet offseason. After missing out on Johnny Gaudreau early on and recently coming up short in the Nazem Kadri sweepstakes, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team. However, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello can still make a move, notably trading for a star who is entering the last year of his contract, like Patrick Kane or J.T. Miller.
Oilers Should Pass on Bringing Back Sam Gagner
While the Edmonton Oilers have most of their key players signed, they’re still looking to add bits and pieces from now and until the start of the regular season. Kurt Levins of the Edmonton Journal recently wrote a piece indicating that general manager (GM) Ken Holland has talked to former Oiler Sam Gagner about a possible return to Edmonton. Also, TSN 1260’s Tom Gazzola confirmed the rumour on a recent episode of the Oil Stream podcast, indicating that the possibility is high that he returns to the team that drafted him 15 years ago.
Devils’ Sharangovich Poised for Big Role in 2022-23
In recent years, the New Jersey Devils have found luck in the draft lottery. Three of the past six events have seen the Devils move up to select in the top two picks. Twice, New Jersey drew first overall, resulting in Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. However, the Devils also found success in later rounds of the draft, with sixth-round pick Jesper Bratt leading the team in scoring. The next late-round gem for them was a fellow European: Yegor Sharangovich.
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Krejci, Greenway
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith is reportedly being shopped around. In other news, David Krejci spoke on whether or not the Bruce Cassidy firing had any impact on his decision to return on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Last but not least, the Bruins announced days ago that they had invited J.D. Greenway to training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
Senators’ Top 3 Player Contracts Assessed
For the first time in a while, the Ottawa Senators have had an uplifting offseason. They snagged Claude Giroux in free agency, parted ways with underperforming netminder Matt Murray, and signed star centreman Josh Norris to an eight-year contract extension. As a result, the temperature of general manager Pierre Dorion’s...
