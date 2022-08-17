Read full article on original website
farmforum.net
South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson
At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
Black Hills Pioneer
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
sdpb.org
55 South Dakotans become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony
Fifty-five South Dakotans became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. Aspiring U.S. citizens must pass exams in English and civics, complete an interview and swear the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Nail administered the oath at the ceremony. “We smile with,...
How Bicycle Friendly Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?
With the number of summer weekends winding down, time is running out to as Queen put it so well 'get on your bikes and ride'. But when it comes to ensuring the best biking experiences in America, which states offer a smooth ride and which have too many bumps in the road?
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?
I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
KELOLAND TV
A public schedule for South Dakota’s governor?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the early 2000s to January 2019, South Dakota news outlets received a weekly “heads-up” from the governor’s office about planned public events for state government agencies and public appearances on the governor’s schedule. The weekly notice was called “News...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
KELOLAND TV
Why should you care if nursing homes close?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost at least five nursing homes this year. More are likely to close in the coming months. That could mean that grandpa or dad needs to move to another nursing home that may be 20 miles or more from his existing facility. Or it could mean that grandma can get older in a community she’s called home for 80 years.
Fox11online.com
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?
In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History
The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Why Is Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park Not Visited Like The Rest?
The National Parks in our country is one of the greatest gifts that we have for all to enjoy. Here in South Dakota, there are two; Badlands National Park and Wind Cave National Park. North Dakota has Theodore Roosevelt National Park. About 480 miles from Sioux Falls nestled along the...
drgnews.com
Highmore resident and 2021 contest winner to host Dakota Star competition at 2022 South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union invite singers to make their voices heard at the Dakota Star Talent Competition sponsored by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to Dakota Star division winners. The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 19,...
