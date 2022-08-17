ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

farmforum.net

South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson

At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
Black Hills Pioneer

New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
sdpb.org

55 South Dakotans become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony

Fifty-five South Dakotans became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. Aspiring U.S. citizens must pass exams in English and civics, complete an interview and swear the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Nail administered the oath at the ceremony. “We smile with,...
KELOLAND TV

A public schedule for South Dakota’s governor?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the early 2000s to January 2019, South Dakota news outlets received a weekly “heads-up” from the governor’s office about planned public events for state government agencies and public appearances on the governor’s schedule. The weekly notice was called “News...
Washington Examiner

South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises

(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
Kristi Noem
John Thune
Mix 97-3

The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness

KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
KELOLAND TV

Why should you care if nursing homes close?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost at least five nursing homes this year. More are likely to close in the coming months. That could mean that grandpa or dad needs to move to another nursing home that may be 20 miles or more from his existing facility. Or it could mean that grandma can get older in a community she’s called home for 80 years.
B102.7

Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US

It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?

In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
Mix 97-3

South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History

The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
Mix 97-3

Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota

Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

