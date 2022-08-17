ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

GATOR 99.5

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Gary Allan in Concert at Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana because he's coming back! That's right country music's Gary Allan is coming back to Lake Charles this Friday night to sing all of your favorite songs he has recorded over the years. Did you realize that Gary Allan appeared on the country music...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

The Circus is Coming to Sulphur! Jordan World Circus

I will admit, I am a 39-year-old man with zero kids but I will pay to sit as close to the front row of a circus every time I can go to one. The last one I went to was the crazy Halloween circus that came to Lake Charles. You remember that was the one that everyone said was all devil worshipping related. I assure you, we didn't do anything like that.
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Buddy Russ’ Interview About His Cancer With BR General Hospital

Missed the whole saga about Your Buddy Russ' Cancer? Here are all of the stories from start to current!. It's been over 40 days since I received the "all clear" from the hospital after a follow-up MRI. The news of it certainly was a huge relief to me, my parents, family, and friends. Lots of congrats and high fives were all around. After a few days of some amazing rest, I get a call from Baton Rouge General Hospital from their Marketing team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie

Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
HACKBERRY, LA
GATOR 99.5

Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over

The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

LaGrange Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

KLFY News reports a 16-year LaGrange student was arrested for bringing a gun and marijuana to school. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and will reportedly face charges of illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm-free zone; possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of marijuana.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff

A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

