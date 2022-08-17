Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 19-21
It's finally Friday like George Jones sings and we all could use a break. We all are ready to get out of the house, forget about work, and our everyday issues, and just get out and have some fun. Are you looking for something to do? Want to go out...
Eli Young Band Coming Back To Lake Charles In November
One of the most popular country bands in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas is coming back to Lake Charles in November. The Eli Young Band will make their return to the area and play to all of their fans. The Eli Young Band cut their teeth in Texas as they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
Want To See Clint Black In Lake Charles For Free? Here’s How
If you didn't know, country music legend Clint Black is making his return to Lake Charles in September. It was announced in July that the country music icon's tour would be making a stop right here in Southwest Louisiana. Since the late 1980s, Clint Black has been on fire in...
Gary Allan in Concert at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana because he's coming back! That's right country music's Gary Allan is coming back to Lake Charles this Friday night to sing all of your favorite songs he has recorded over the years. Did you realize that Gary Allan appeared on the country music...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Circus is Coming to Sulphur! Jordan World Circus
I will admit, I am a 39-year-old man with zero kids but I will pay to sit as close to the front row of a circus every time I can go to one. The last one I went to was the crazy Halloween circus that came to Lake Charles. You remember that was the one that everyone said was all devil worshipping related. I assure you, we didn't do anything like that.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alice in Wonderland Outdoor Experience Coming to Lake Charles
Well, this is a new concept for me. It's called the Alice in Wonderland Experience. From what I can tell, think of it as an escape room, but it's outside and located on the streets somewhere in Lake Charles. I say somewhere because the location has yet to be announced.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Buddy Russ’ Interview About His Cancer With BR General Hospital
Missed the whole saga about Your Buddy Russ' Cancer? Here are all of the stories from start to current!. It's been over 40 days since I received the "all clear" from the hospital after a follow-up MRI. The news of it certainly was a huge relief to me, my parents, family, and friends. Lots of congrats and high fives were all around. After a few days of some amazing rest, I get a call from Baton Rouge General Hospital from their Marketing team.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
It’s Official! Isle Of Capri Becomes The Horseshoe Casino
Since August of 2020 when hurricane Laura destroyed the Isle of Capri casino, the resort has been closed. The hurricane not only damaged the hotels but it dislodged the riverboat from the dock too. If you can remember, the Isle Of Capri boat ended up underneath the I-10 bridge in...
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
LaGrange Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School
KLFY News reports a 16-year LaGrange student was arrested for bringing a gun and marijuana to school. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and will reportedly face charges of illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm-free zone; possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of marijuana.
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0