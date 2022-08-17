Read full article on original website
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology presented the City of Kennewick with the 2021 Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance award at a city council meeting. Kennewick has now received this award 15 years in a row. Plants who meet the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit with 100% compliance are presented with this award. The city...
Pendleton casino robber demanded $1 million, threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
The gunman is now in a Portland jail on federal robbery charges.
KIMA TV
Fire risks heightened by dragging chains
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
‘Full circle:’ Rap star Nobi returns home to Richland for performance as a thriving artist & social justice advocate
RICHLAND, Wash. — Never. Obey. Blind. Individuals. This is the message that rapper and Tri-Cities native Nobi lives by. His perspective as a biracial young man growing up in a predominantly white community was critical in his rise to becoming one of Eastern Washington’s most influential young talents.
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
KEPR
Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support
RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
yaktrinews.com
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
KHQ Right Now
Shooting at casino in Pendleton, Oregon leaves three people injured
PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded. The suspect is currently in custody. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla fire crews respond to a residential fire early Friday morning
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Multiple fire crew from Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire District 4 were dispatched to a residential fire at 2002 Glenn Erin Dr. just after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. We're told as fire crews arrive, they found a structure with recent fire damage fully engulfed...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
