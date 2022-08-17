ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick Wastewater Plant receives 15th consecutive performance award

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology presented the City of Kennewick with the 2021 Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance award at a city council meeting. Kennewick has now received this award 15 years in a row. Plants who meet the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit with 100% compliance are presented with this award. The city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Walla Walla, WA
Business
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Industry
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Health
Walla Walla, WA
Industry
KIMA TV

Fire risks heightened by dragging chains

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Bird Flu#Birds#Flocks#The Evergreen State
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Industry
97 Rock

Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support

RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy