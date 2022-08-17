ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin school board bans teachers from displaying pride flag

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfJh3_0hKwCSvq00

A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently interpreted as forbidding district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including pride flags, and Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their preferred pronouns are.

Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the board that the district's interpretation of a policy that prohibits staffers from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or non-monetary gain changed following a legal analysis.

Most of those who spoke at Tuesday's packed board meeting opposed the policy. The public comment period was capped at an hour, despite a call from the crowd to extend it.

"If you have a policy that says 'nothing political,' does that mean you can't have a sign up that says, 'Support our Troops,' or 'Believe Women' or 'Save the Planet?' By some people's definitions, all of those things are political," said Christine Donahoe, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

Donahoe said she's looking closely at the policy and a similar one approved last fall by the school district in nearby Waukesha.

"It really looks like targeted attacks at specific viewpoints, like LGBT communities, or welcome and safe spaces to students of color," said Donahoe.

More than 13,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the Kettle Moraine policy that was launched by two local high school students, Bethany Provan and Brit Farrar.

"Having a rainbow flag in your room isn't pushing your beliefs on someone," Provan told WITI-TV. "It's just saying, 'Hey, you're welcome here, and we support you.'"

Comments / 20

AP_000433.ec4b3cda9c314e5d8e4ad772f0c06dca.0045
3d ago

This is the first piece of news that I’ve read in a while where the state actually did it’s job!

Reply(3)
12
Related
wuwm.com

Wisconsin student leaders stand against hate in their communities

Students are headed back to school, undoubtedly with a lot on their minds about safety. They may also be weighing the realities of bullying or experiencing violence because of their identities. Across the state, high school students are forming clubs to combat hate and make sure all students feel welcome...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Afghanistan family finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin

Ahead of Sauk Prairie’s first varsity football game of the season, the team took some time to recognize their area heroes during Veterans Appreciation Night. An Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul school's unique safety features inspiring other Minnesota schools to craft better emergency plans

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A charter school in St. Paul attracts students with unique needs from around Minnesota and across the country. And the building's safety plan is so successful, the state hopes other schools will follow suit. Every inch of Metro Deaf School was carefully thought out.  "We had a deaf architect working alongside hearing architects," said Melissa Sweetmilk, the school's principal. "There's no other school like Metro Deaf School." Years ago, when the school moved locations, administrators had the opportunity to design the building of their dreams, and they added more safety features. The attention to detail extended...
SAINT PAUL, MN
wiproud.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Pride Flag#Gay Pride#Wisconsin School Board
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

School bus companies get homework done, add drivers ahead of new school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The month of August is like one long Sunday, and as the new school year approaches, school districts and bus companies are encouraged by their progress in hiring more school bus drivers."When you're talking about last school year, we were still just coming out of the pandemic, and people were still scared about being on a bus with people in close proximity," said Dave Brabender, a manager at Kottkes Bus Services. "This year we're in much better shape."Kottkes is the contractor that provides transportation for Anoka-Hennepin School District, one of the largest in the metro."Wages have...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Great Lakes Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers announces $4.5M for conservation projects across Wisconsin

GRAFTON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced $4.54 million in state funds will go toward conservation projects all across the state. That includes $2.3 million for the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust. That money will be used to purchase the 131-acre Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve. Initially, the Land...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy