107 JAMZ

andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen

Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Aug. 25 football jamboree moves to Walker High School

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The football jamboree scheduled to be held at Albany High School has relocated to avoid potentially damaging the school’s field after recent heavy rainfall. “The heavy rains we have received for the past few weeks, along with the forecast of continued rain this week,...
WALKER, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith

As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs’s being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
