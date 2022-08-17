Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Phys.org
Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
Universe Today
Astronomers Have Revealed a Black Hole's Photon Ring for the First Time
In 2019 the Event Horizon Telescope gave us our first direct image of a black hole. It was a powerful image, but not one with much detail. It looks like a blurry orange donut. To be fair, the real meat of the discovery was in the data, not the image. And as a recent study shows, there’s a great deal more in the data than what we’ve seen.
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
NASA's interstellar Voyager 1 and 2 probes have now been in space for 45 years
NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 missions are the longest-running missions in the history of the iconic space agency. They have logged 45 years in space, bringing us close-up images of Uranus and Neptune. Voyager 1 was responsible for the 'pale blue dot' image taken at the suggestion of famous astrophysicist...
Fact check: False claim that NASA filmed cities on the moon
NASA spokesperson says no cities on Moon
SpaceX's giant Starship rocket to launch communications satellite in 2024
The Japanese company Sky Perfect JSat has chosen Starship to launch its Superbird-9 communications satellite to geosynchronous transfer orbit in 2024.
Universe Today
New Pics of Phobos From China’s Tianwen-1 Orbiter
Two fundamental factors affect all astrophotography – timing and location. If a camera happens to be at the right place at the right time, it can capture images that have never been seen before. And with the proliferation of cameras throughout the solar system, more and more novel photos will be captured at an ever-increasing frequency. China’s Tianwen-1 probe added to that novel collection to celebrate its second anniversary by taking a shot of Mars’ moon Phobos.
Phys.org
After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning
On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back.
In pictures: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope celebrated on World Photography Day
The images show the magical world from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Supermassive black hole's bright 'photon ring' revealed in new image
The golden glowing ring of matter seen in the first-ever image of a black hole has been remastered, revealing the action of gravity around such cosmic titans.
Former astronaut Sen. Mark Kelly on seeing the impact of climate change from space
With four space flights under his belt, former astronaut Sen. Mark Kelly tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that “if one guy can see changes in our planet from low-Earth orbit, we have got a problem.”
Phys.org
Astronomers have detected one of the biggest black hole jets in the sky
Astronomers at Western Sydney University have discovered one of the biggest black hole jets in the sky. Spanning more than a million light years from end to end, the jet shoots away from a black hole with enormous energy, and at almost the speed of light. But in the vast expanses of space between galaxies, it doesn't always get its own way.
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
The new phase was made by firing lasers at 10 ytterbium ions inside a quantum computer.
On GPS: Space as you've never seen it before
‘Whatever’s out there, we’re going to see it,’ says Mike Menzel, NASA’s mission systems engineer for the James Webb Space Telescope.
