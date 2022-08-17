Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
Important 9/11 Event at the ArtsXchange Campus
St. Petersburg, FL. The Warehouse Arts District Association (WADA) in cooperation with American Freedom Distillery, and RHS (Respect Honor Support) invites the community to gather for a special memorial event at 515 22nd Street South at the Rise Monument, on the ArtsXchange Campus located on the historic Deuces Corridor. WADA‘s...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City
St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manufacturing Roundtable – Too many open jobs…not enough skilled job applicants
Last week (Aug. 10) Senator Marco Rubio sat down with Tampa Bay manufacturing leaders to discuss the challenges impacting the manufacturing industry. Tom Mudano, President & CEO with AmSkills was one of those leaders. One of the biggest issues facing the manufacturing industry is finding skilled job applicants to fill...
Comments / 0