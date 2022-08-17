ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Important 9/11 Event at the ArtsXchange Campus

St. Petersburg, FL. The Warehouse Arts District Association (WADA) in cooperation with American Freedom Distillery, and RHS (Respect Honor Support) invites the community to gather for a special memorial event at 515 22nd Street South at the Rise Monument, on the ArtsXchange Campus located on the historic Deuces Corridor. WADA‘s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City

St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy