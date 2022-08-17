ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!

Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Crystal River, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Crystal River, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill Waterfall needs new landscaping caretakers

The Spring Hill Garden Club has been maintaining the Landscape of our iconic “The Waterfall” located on Hwy 19 and Spring Hill Drive, since 1978. It has been maintained by Garden Club Volunteers over all these years, but now the Garden Club is seeking to have another Community Organization to take over the landscaping. For the past 15 years the landscape has been maintained by 2 lady volunteers’ who are now in their 70’s and are unable to continue in this capacity.
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies

Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
SPRING HILL, FL
Ocala Gazette

Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society

Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

New Pace Hernando Executive Director

Xonjenese Jacobs is the newly appointed executive director of Pace Hernando, (Pace Center for Girls), the local division of a nationally-recognized non-profit organization that provides education, counseling, training, and advocacy for girls and young women. Jacobs’ record of serving girls in need has spanned over two decades. “Xonjenese has made a tremendous impact at Pace Center for Girls, supporting and advocating for thousands of girls and young women throughout Florida,” said Mary Marx, Pace president and CEO. “Her leadership and passion will continue to make a remarkable impression on our girls, their families and the broader Hernando community.”
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall closes Saturday after 32 years

After 32 years, the Crystal River Mall will close today. A Miami developer will soon close on a deal to buy it and turn it into a mix of apartments, townhomes and retail. But this isn’t just about the closing of stores. For many, the mall in its heyday served as a social nexus. Young people gathered there after school. Seniors walked the air-conditioned mall to escape the heat.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Owens Produce reopens in old location

After a long ordeal that began in late June, the Owen’s Produce tent was once again open for business Aug. 17 at its familiar location across from Wendy’s in Dunnellon. The property was purchased this year by HCA Florida Healthcare, prompting the Owens family to seek a new location.
DUNNELLON, FL
fox13news.com

Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics

LECANTO, Fla. - There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer. Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
floridatrippers.com

12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)

Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Roundabout hurting business at corner store

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Community Policy