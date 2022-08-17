The Spring Hill Garden Club has been maintaining the Landscape of our iconic “The Waterfall” located on Hwy 19 and Spring Hill Drive, since 1978. It has been maintained by Garden Club Volunteers over all these years, but now the Garden Club is seeking to have another Community Organization to take over the landscaping. For the past 15 years the landscape has been maintained by 2 lady volunteers’ who are now in their 70’s and are unable to continue in this capacity.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO