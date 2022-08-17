Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Take a ride on the wild side on a boat tour of the Homosassa River
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - The town of Homosassa may be small, but it has a lot to offer and tourists come from all over the globe to enjoy it. The Homosassa River is 7.7 miles of adventure in Western Citrus County that flows out to the Gulf of Mexico. "This river...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hunter Springs Park swimming area temporarily closed due to high bacteria count
Crystal River temporarily closed the swimming area at Hunter Springs Park until further notice, the city announced in the late afternoon hours Friday, Aug. 19, in a news release. As part of the routine maintenance and upkeep of the park, the city regularly tests the water within the swim area...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!
Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill Waterfall needs new landscaping caretakers
The Spring Hill Garden Club has been maintaining the Landscape of our iconic “The Waterfall” located on Hwy 19 and Spring Hill Drive, since 1978. It has been maintained by Garden Club Volunteers over all these years, but now the Garden Club is seeking to have another Community Organization to take over the landscaping. For the past 15 years the landscape has been maintained by 2 lady volunteers’ who are now in their 70’s and are unable to continue in this capacity.
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
Main Street Market In Downtown City Of Zephyrhills Saturday, Aug. 20th
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Main Street Market is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza, 38500-38538 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL, 33542. Organized by Main Street Zephyrhills Inc., this select event features handcrafted, locally-grown, and homemade products from artisans
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
suncoastnews.com
Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies
Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society
Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
hernandosun.com
New Pace Hernando Executive Director
Xonjenese Jacobs is the newly appointed executive director of Pace Hernando, (Pace Center for Girls), the local division of a nationally-recognized non-profit organization that provides education, counseling, training, and advocacy for girls and young women. Jacobs’ record of serving girls in need has spanned over two decades. “Xonjenese has made a tremendous impact at Pace Center for Girls, supporting and advocating for thousands of girls and young women throughout Florida,” said Mary Marx, Pace president and CEO. “Her leadership and passion will continue to make a remarkable impression on our girls, their families and the broader Hernando community.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Mall closes Saturday after 32 years
After 32 years, the Crystal River Mall will close today. A Miami developer will soon close on a deal to buy it and turn it into a mix of apartments, townhomes and retail. But this isn’t just about the closing of stores. For many, the mall in its heyday served as a social nexus. Young people gathered there after school. Seniors walked the air-conditioned mall to escape the heat.
Citrus County Chronicle
Owens Produce reopens in old location
After a long ordeal that began in late June, the Owen’s Produce tent was once again open for business Aug. 17 at its familiar location across from Wendy’s in Dunnellon. The property was purchased this year by HCA Florida Healthcare, prompting the Owens family to seek a new location.
fox13news.com
Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics
LECANTO, Fla. - There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer. Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.
floridatrippers.com
12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)
Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs
LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
