ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

SCFCS Venice Earns “A” Rating on State Accountability Report

(Venice, Fla., August 18, 2022) — State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) in Venice earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year. 2021-22 was the first year for SCFCS Venice to receive a grade after it admitted its inaugural class of ninth graders last fall.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Young Professionals Gathered to “Align With Purpose”

Over 200 young professionals in the Sarasota area gathered together for an event ready to “Align With Purpose.” This year was all about encouraging and providing guidance to those who want to elevate their career by aligning what they are passionate about with how they do business. It seemed regardless of where the attendees were in their professional journey, they left inspired to take the next step armed with great community connections.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces New Live and Virtual September Programs with Anne Patterson and Donnetta Lavinia Grays

In addition to previously announced August programs with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Urbanite Theater, and Sarasota Opera, the Hermitage is partnering with Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative and Sarasota Art Museum to offer candid conversations with leading artists in theater and visual art. (August 19, 2022) — The Hermitage Artist Retreat...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Business
City
Bradenton, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Important 9/11 Event at the ArtsXchange Campus

St. Petersburg, FL. The Warehouse Arts District Association (WADA) in cooperation with American Freedom Distillery, and RHS (Respect Honor Support) invites the community to gather for a special memorial event at 515 22nd Street South at the Rise Monument, on the ArtsXchange Campus located on the historic Deuces Corridor. WADA‘s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City

St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Van Wezel Foundation Grants $540,000 to Support Arts Education

Sarasota, Florida – August 17, 2022 – The Van Wezel Foundation is proud to announce it has provided more than $540,000 this past year to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to underwrite arts education and community engagement programs for students, educators, and families throughout the Suncoast. The...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sarasota Opera Announces Cast For 2022-2023 Fall and Winter Seasons

Sarasota, FL— Victor DeRenzi, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, and Richard Russell, General Director, are pleased to announce casting for the 2022-2023 Fall and Winter Seasons at Sarasota Opera. We are eager to welcome back returning artists, as well as new artists making their company debuts, to the opera stage.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy