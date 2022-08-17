Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Downloaded YouTube Shorts Will Be Watermarked
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Get ready to see more watermarks on video content posted across platforms, as YouTube...
AdWeek
Revolt Launches Podcast Network With Suite of New Shows
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Black-owned media company Revolt announced the launch of its own podcast network with a slate of new content on music, lifestyle, business and comedy from Black personalities and perspectives.
AdWeek
Marketers Must Balance Media Mix to Collapse Brand and Performance Silos
Siloing brand and performance marketing efforts is becoming less common as marketers yearn for a more holistic approach, according to a new report by growth marketing agency 3Q/DEPT. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Nandika Chatterjee. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is...
AdWeek
The Great Fail Podcast: Why the World Unfriended MySpace
Before there was Facebook, there was MySpace, once the world’s most dominant social networking company. Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.
AdWeek
Snapchat: How to Use the Carhartt Bitmoji Outfits
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. partnered with apparel brand Carhartt to add Carhartt Bitmoji outfits to Snapchat....
AdWeek
Crystal Park, Head of B-to-B Marketing, IBM Watson Advertising
It’s Almost 2023—Why Is Bias in Ad Tech Still an Issue?. More and more leaders across industries are coming together to reduce bias in ad technology.
AdWeek
Erica Peacock
Erica Peacock is COO at Playbook Media. She has two decades of hands-on experience growing brands from ideas to multimillion-dollar profitable businesses.
AdWeek
It's Almost 2023—Why Is Bias in Ad Tech Still an Issue?
Next week is Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment and the beginning of women’s right to vote. As a Korean American woman, a mother and a leader in tech, building toward a more fair and equal future for all is not only important to me—it’s personal.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Northbeam, Omnicom, Recipe & More
Today, we’re celebrating wins across the board for agencies specializing in everything from sports to healthcare to machine learning. See who came out on top in the world of marketing and advertising this week. Babbit Bodner. Atlanta-based communications consultancy Babbit Bodner was chosen as the agency of record for...
AdWeek
Here Are the 2022 Brand Genius Honorees
Adweek is proud to announce its 2022 class of Brand Genius honorees. For nearly three decades, the Brand Genius Award has stood as the marketing world’s highest honor for the most groundbreaking, dynamic and results-oriented brand builders.
AdWeek
Cutwater Brings a Musical Harvest Snaps Experience to TikTok Users
Cutwater, an indie agency that recently became the digital creative AOR for snack brand Harvest Snaps, is kicking off the partnership with a TikTok experience. The music-inspired campaign is designed to appeal to college students in the U.S. starting this fall. College students comprise a market of conscientious spenders who...
AdWeek
What Should Performance Marketers Know Before Testing CTV?
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Last year, the IAB released a report that showed just how much money advertisers are pumping into CTV:...
AdWeek
McCormick Needs a Jingle, So It's Turning to Social Media
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about brands and culture.
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Appoints Pedro Pérez CCO in Chicago
Dentsu Creative has named Pedro Pérez chief creative officer of its Chicago office. Pérez will report to global chief creative officer of Dentsu International, Fred Levron. The appointment of Pérez marks the first U.S. hire since Dentsu Creative officially launched during this year’s Cannes International Festival of Creativity. Dentsu Creative is the sole creative network for Dentsu International, designed to transform brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity.
AdWeek
HBO Max to Offer Limited-Time Discount Amid Content Purge
As HBO Max continues to purge content in a cost-cutting measure, Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to keep current customers and attract new ones by offering a limited-time discount. The streamer is giving a 30% discount to customers who pay in advance for a year-long plan. There’s also a 42% discount...
AdWeek
Rick Astley Recreates His Iconic Music Video for AAA
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Rick Astley is reprising the classic 1987 music video that has provided fodder for more than a decade’s...
AdWeek
Off Madison Episode Two: Women Create the Roadmap
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. When we talk about DEI, one of the more prevailing questions that remain is, where are our women leaders? What happened to the wealth of female leadership that was promised years ago?
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Wrangler is celebrating 75 years of outfitting the West in a new campaign done in partnership with agency Two by Four, which has been a partner with the apparel brand since 1999. The campaign, “What a Ride,” honors the Western and cowboy way of life and celebrates the Wrangler heritage and the modern version of the cowboy, from riding and roping to attitude and ethos. The hero spot features a variety of Western legends who comment on what it means to be a cowboy today, including country music legend George Strait, ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo announcer Bob Tallman and professional bull rider Stetson Wright.
AdWeek
15 WCCO Digital and Streaming Producers Vote to Unionize
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Digital and streaming producers along with assignment editors at Minneapolis CBS owned station WCCO have voted unanimously to join SAG-AFTRA. The 15...
AdWeek
Nutribullet Aims to Reduce Food Waste by Reaching Eco-friendly Audiences
According to new research from Amazon Ads with Environics, the most important issues for consumers globally are health and safety, climate change, and leading a healthy lifestyle. The environment is top of mind for many, with 62% of those surveyed stating that sustainability has become more important to them in the past three years.
