-Wrangler is celebrating 75 years of outfitting the West in a new campaign done in partnership with agency Two by Four, which has been a partner with the apparel brand since 1999. The campaign, “What a Ride,” honors the Western and cowboy way of life and celebrates the Wrangler heritage and the modern version of the cowboy, from riding and roping to attitude and ethos. The hero spot features a variety of Western legends who comment on what it means to be a cowboy today, including country music legend George Strait, ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo announcer Bob Tallman and professional bull rider Stetson Wright.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO