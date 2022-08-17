ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning

The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today

Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report

u.today

More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows

ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
biztoc.com

Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH go as high as $50K in 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. However, for many investors and enthusiasts, it is much more than just another cryptocurrency. In fact, there are also some who believe that ETH is well-positioned to flip Bitcoin on the price charts.
