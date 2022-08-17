ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Sewage polluting Britain’s beaches as swimmers warned to stay out of water at 50 seaside hotspots

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNHDe_0hKvwArV00

Swimmers are being warned to stay out of the water at more than 50 of Britain’s beaches as water companies pump sewage into the sea.

Campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has created an interactive map of the UK coastline which shows pollution risk warnings in place in dozens of locations.

Spots all along the south coast, including Bognor Regis, Yarmouth, Exmouth, and Newquay, have all been impacted just as families enjoy summer holidays and the recent sweltering temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGShV_0hKvwArV00

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued pollution alerts across the country. One of north Devon’s most popular beaches, Saunton Sands, was classified as unsafe to swim in due to “pollution from sewage”.

Companies discharged raw sewage into rivers in England more than 400,000 times last year, according to EA figures.

“Throughout the bathing season, daily pollution risk forecasts are made for a number of bathing waters where water quality may be temporarily reduced to factors, such as heavy rainfall, wind or the tide,” a spokesperson said.

Have you been impacted by this story? If so email holly.bancroft@independent.co.uk

The EA allows water utilities to release sewage into rivers and streams after extreme weather events, such as prolonged heavy rain to protect properties from flooding and prevent effluent backing up into streets and homes.

But until this week, the UK has been bone dry for more than a month and a spokeswoman for SAS said other pollution warnings in place may not be linked to heavy rain. She advised those visiting the coast to check the SAS website before they swim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLoTW_0hKvwArV00

In one viral video posted to Twitter, sewage can be seen in the sea at Seaford in east Sussex.

The grey polluted water creates a clear dividing line where it meets the unpolluted sea water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpWZL_0hKvwArV00

Martyn Craddock, who posted the clip, wrote: “Raw sewage pumped into sea today at Seaford, east Sussex after storm. Yep... that’s a Marine Protected Area. 1000s swimming here just yesterday. Horrendous.”

Southern Water, one of the companies responsible for some of the worst affected regions, said in a statement: “There were thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain the night before last and yesterday.

“Storm releases were made to protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding.

“The release is 95-97 per cent rainwater and so should not be described as raw sewage.

“We know customers do not like that the industry has to rely on these [discharges] to protect them, and we are pioneering a new approach.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment gallons of sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing swimmers to stay away

This is the moment storm overflow sewage is pumped into the sea off the beach in Sussex. Brown polluted water was filmed gushing out of a large pipe and into the sea at Bexhill beach last Wednesday. Water companies have come under pressure in recent weeks after heavy rainfall led to a high number of discharges of sewage. Untreated wastewater was filmed being pumped into the sea of Bexhill beach after there were “significant” electrical issues at a pumping station. Have you been affected by sewage on UK beaches? If so email holly.bancroft@independent.co.ukA Southern Water spokesperson said that they...
U.K.
The Independent

Sewage: Why toxic algae on Lake Windermere is only the start of what’s to come

Climate change does not make exceptions for beauty.This much was evident earlier in the week when photographs began circulating on the internet showing one of Britain’s natural jewels plagued by toxic gunk.Blue-green algae, which can be poisonous to humans and animals, formed on Lake Windermere in abundance as recent heatwaves coupled with masses of human effluent created the ideal conditions for its growth.The immediate situation may not have been as drastic as it appeared in the pictures. A swimming race up the length of Windermere went ahead last Saturday and though organisers noted the algal bloom they did not...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’

To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Beaches#Pollution#Polluted Water#Sewage#Raw Water#Uk#Ea#Sas
The Independent

Households to be paid for turning off appliances at peak hours to avoid winter blackouts

Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.Rebates for minimising the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers and games consoles during the peak hours of 5pm-8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved.The Sunday Times, which first reported the plans, said the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nationalising energy companies should be ‘on the table’, says Nicola Sturgeon

The nationalisation of energy companies should be "on the table" to deal with soaring bills, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish first minister said on Sunday that the rise in the energy price cap "can't be allowed to go ahead" as new forecasts topped £6,000 a year.Pointing to the situation in France, where the government has nationalised supplier EDF, Ms Sturgeon suggested the government might take stakes in firms in exchange for subsidy.But she stressed that it was for the UK government to take the decision on how proceed. The latest expert forecast for the energy price cap warns that bills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Water Found to Transform Into a Different Liquid at Low Temperatures: New Study

Water transformation or water phase transition has long been thought to undergo a recurring three cycles involving the states of liquid, solid, and gas. Both with its anthropogenic and natural usage, so-called two-atom hydrogen and one-atom oxygen (H2O) has been widely used by various industries for the sustenance of humans. It is also an essential part of our atmosphere where precipitation process occurs.
SCIENCE
The Independent

At least 40 dead across Indian states as intense rain triggers flash floods and landslides

At least 40 people have died across northern and eastern India after incessant rains over the past three days triggered flash floods and landslides. The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.According to a statement from the Indian government on Sunday, the fatal monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 36 people. Meanwhile, hundreds more have been displaced from their homes and are taking shelter in relief camps across the Himalayan state. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts on Saturday left...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Felixstowe port: Why are dock workers striking?

Felixstowe port workers embarked on the first of an eight-day strike on Sunday, 21 August.Approximately 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out from the UK’s biggest container port in a dispute over pay.In the first strike to hit the port since 1989, staff including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour.The strike could have a huge impact, as the port handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Train strikes: Grant Shapps says government will make ‘compulsory modernisations’ if dispute can’t be settledPutin agrees UN officials can inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plantFlash flooding hits Austria after record rainfall
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Learning on the front line of the climate crisis: Green solutions to education poverty in Peru

The village of San Rafael in Peru’s Amazon basin adds new meaning to the word “remote”. To get there from the nearest city, Bagua, you need to take a hair-raising six-hour 4x4 journey through the jungle to the town of Santa Maria de Nieva. Then it’s a four-hour boat journey along the Maranon, a tributary of the Amazon.Its isolation is a double-edged sword. The village is surrounded by jaw-dropping natural beauty, but access to basic amenities such as water and electricity is almost non-existent.Also in short supply is education provision. With barely any power or IT equipment, kids in San...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

40 dead in floods, landslides in northern India

At least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days, officials said Sunday.The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that heavy to very heavy rain would continue to fall in the region for the next two days.An official government release Sunday said landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh over the last three days killed at least 36...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance

An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t...
WORLD
The Independent

Households set to be paid for turning off washing machines at peak hours - old

Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.Rebates for minimising the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers and games consoles during the peak hours of 5pm-8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved.The Sunday Times, which first reported the plans, said the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval, with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Weather Channel

Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected

Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
ASIA
Architectural Digest

Step Inside the Delhi Home of an Indian Princess

In a leafy 1950s neighborhood of garden bungalows set in symmetrical squares adjoining the Delhi zoo, the home of Priti Pratap Singh, Princess of the erstwhile kingdom of Kuchaman, retains its original whitewashed form. But inside its creaky iron gate is a realm of fantasy, a visionary creation of the unfamiliar housed in a rather expected-looking shell. When she first inherited the house as a young mother in the 1970s, she deemed the conventional front lawn “too boring” and set about ripping it apart to transform it into an artful magic wilderness.
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy