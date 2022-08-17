Read full article on original website
Center Noon Lions Club Hosting Free Magic Show Saturday Aug. 20th
August 19, 2022 - Free. Come one. Come all!! This Saturday, August 20th, at 10:30am in the morning at the Windham Civic Center, Center TX. Bring your friends!. Center Noon Lions club is hosting a magic show with a real magician doing magic tricks. Then, enjoy a host of other activities including balloon animals, Face Painting and a real Fire truck will be there to climb on and explore.
VFW to Honor US Iraq War Veterans, Army Specialist Polley Jr.
August 20, 2022 - August 31st, 2010 marked the official end to US Combat Operations in Iraq. The Veterans of Foreign Wars will ensure the patriotism and sacrifices of this generation that included US Army Specialist Larry E. Polley, Jr. of Center, Texas who was killed in action are never forgotten by the American people.
Harris Fund Awards Grants to Nonprofits Serving Shelby County
August 19, 2022 - Grants from the John Harris Community Fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF) in Tyler, Texas, were awarded to Shelby County Outreach Ministries, Inc., Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library, Discovery Science Place and East Texas Food Bank. Discovery Science...
Joyce Ann (Buro) Rogers
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Paul Gwinn officiating. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Aug. 22
August 19, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 22nd day of August 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
Carol Lynn Roberts Wilburn
Carol Lynn Roberts-Wilburn was an extrordinary wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and “Mimi”. Lynn, 65, passed away peacefully early Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home in Timpson, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1956 in Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, Texas to Ralph and Carolyn Roberts. Lynn married William “Peanut” Wilburn on August 24, 1974. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They enjoyed 48 years together. They were blessed with two children; William and Brandy. Lynn was an active member of the Hiway Tabernacle Church. Her hobbies included being outdoors caring for her plants and animals, reading, drawing, and spending time with friends and family.
Home near Kirbyville destroyed by fire
A home near Kirbyville was destroyed in an overnight fire. Both the Kirbyville and Tri-Community Fire Departments responded shortly before midnight on Friday to the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 252 between Kirbyville and Erin. Jasper County 911 Dispatchers said that a passing motorist noticed the house completely...
Tenaha ISD Announces 'A' Rating from TEA
August 18, 2022 - The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-2022 State Accountability Ratings on Monday. This release is the first official rating since the COVID pandemic. According to TEA, " The ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes. The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups." The ratings are based on an A-F system, indicating the district and individual campus performance in these areas.
Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution
Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording
Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Pendleton Park construction has started
Construction has started on the area’s newest public use recreational facility. Pendleton Park, located at Toledo Bend Reservoir in the Pendleton Harbor Community in Sabine County, is a project of the Sabine River Authority. SRA officials say the park will feature a multi‐lane boat ramp with a protective jetty,...
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Controversial Decision On The Horizon For SFA – Will They Become Part Of A University System?
A letter from the Interim President of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Steve Westbook, was sent to SFA Alumni yesterday. The contents below have started a conversation about the possibility of becoming a part of a university system in Texas. SFA along with Texas Southern University are the only...
Shelbyville Dragons Tune Up with Final Football Scrimmage with Beckville
The Shelbyville Dragons concluded their preseason scrimmages with visiting Beckville High School on Thursday. Both teams prepared with equal line of scrimmage plays for both varsity and junior varsity running scripted play drills. The scrimmages finished with the two varsities playing two quarters with Shelbyville holding a 12-3 lead over...
100 YARDS: Carthage head coach Scott Surratt
CARTHAGE, Texas — CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen walked 100 yards with Carthage head coach Scott Surratt to find out the key to the Bulldogs' success throughout the years.
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
Marshall man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judicial records indicate a Marshall man pleaded guilty today to holding up a convenience store at gunpoint. Jacolby Williams, 21, accepted a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery today in Judge Austin Jackson’s court. According to an affidavit, Williams and an accomplice held up a...
