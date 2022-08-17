Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
NJ cop was a would-be strangler who terrorized girlfriend, police say
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A Trenton police officer was charged with child endangerment and strangling his girlfriend, who police say he had threatened to kill on several occasions. Township police filed the charges against officer Elijah Mitchell, 28, after becoming aware on Aug. 4 of incidents starting in March. Mitchell...
Lakewood, NJ man sentenced for distribution of Cocaine and firearms offenses
A Lakewood Township man has been sentenced to several years in prison for distributing Cocaine as part of an incident in Brick Township where he was arrested in 2021. The charges and case against him were announced on Thursday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show Will Glow in Brick NJ Starting in September
Hey Stranger Things fans, you're going to love this. There's a FREE Stranger Things themed Halloween Light Show in Brick Township that kicks off in September and runs through Halloween and you're not going to want to miss it. I stumbled across it on Facebook when I saw that a...
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!
If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Manalapan, NJ man hauled in $1-million in Covid-19 investment fraud scheme
A Manalapan man is looking at decades in prison after being arrested and charged for running a Covid-19 related financial scheme that defrauded people out of a combined $1,000,000.00. The details of the Monmouth County man's Covid-19 related fraud scheme was laid out by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
This Might Be One Of The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Allenhurst, NJ And It’s Stunning
I think the cost of the average home is kind of ridiculous, especially now that we are looking to really settle down and buy a home in the near future. That being said, I always end up stumbling upon insanely expensive mansions in New Jersey and end up going down a rabbit hole on realtor websites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Point Beach Football 2022 Team Page
Take a Tour of This Beautiful Home on West Point Island, Lavallette NJ. It's not often homes go up for sale on this part of the Island, get it before it's gone!
NJ experts say see-through backpacks may do more harm than good
An ethics expert and a gun violence researcher out of Rutgers-Camden suggest a new district-wide policy in South River is short sighted and likely an ineffective way to keep students safe. Requiring that all backpacks be see-through may be less expensive than hiring security or installing metal detectors, they say,...
Seton Hall University ‘daring’ students, staff to promote mental health
SOUTH ORANGE — Mental health assistance is nothing new on college campuses, but some institutions are going above and beyond to reduce stigma surrounding the sensitive topic and ensure that any student who needs help, finds it. Following its designation as a stigma-free campus in 2018, Seton Hall University...
NJ minor league baseball team ditching Yogi Berra Stadium as home
One of the state's minor league baseball teams has announced it is leaving its long-time home field after 25 years. New Jersey Jackals would be playing its final game at Yogi Berra Stadium on Aug. 25, as confirmed in a statement on the team's Twitter account. Plans for the Frontier...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0