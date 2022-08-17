ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival

While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Ballet to expand North Broad Street building with studios, community space

The Philadelphia Ballet is preparing to break ground on a large-scale remodel of its dance studio and performance space on North Broad Street, the company announced on Friday. The Center for Dance will add 43,000-square-feet to the ballet's current building, expanding it to five stories and doubling the space for programming, rehearsals and performances. The $34 million project aims to put Philly's leading studio on par with dance companies in other major American cities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
phillyvoice.com

Three men charged with shootings at West Philly rec center earlier this week that injured five people

Three men have been charged in the drive-by shooting that injured five people – including two critically – at a busy West Philly recreation center on Tuesday night. Philadelphia police said Tahmir Pinckney, Azyear Sutton-Walker, and Marlon Spurell – all 22 years old – have been arrested, and they are among the six people sought by investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Drinks#Wit#Food Drink#Og Energy#Orange Cream#New Energy
phillyvoice.com

Crozer Health, ChristianaCare merger plan dissolves after months of negotiations

A purchase agreement that would have brought Delaware County's struggling Crozer Health hospitals into the fold of ChristianaCare will not move forward, the organizations announced Thursday. Crozer Health, now owned by the for-profit Prospect Medical Holdings, will instead seek another path to transition back to non-profit status. In February, the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy