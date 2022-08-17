Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival
While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.
phillyvoice.com
For Philly magnet school admissions, district will resume using PSSA scores but drop writing test
The School District of Philadelphia will return to using PSSA test scores as one of the factors for admission at its magnet schools, but it is dropping the the computer-graded writing assessment, Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a letter to parents earlier this week. The district will continue to use...
phillyvoice.com
Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'
Fifteen years into the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has been double-dipping at some of his favorite spots in the Triple D Nation over the past few seasons. On Friday night's episode, the celebrity restaurateur and chef will visit the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, just outside...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Ballet to expand North Broad Street building with studios, community space
The Philadelphia Ballet is preparing to break ground on a large-scale remodel of its dance studio and performance space on North Broad Street, the company announced on Friday. The Center for Dance will add 43,000-square-feet to the ballet's current building, expanding it to five stories and doubling the space for programming, rehearsals and performances. The $34 million project aims to put Philly's leading studio on par with dance companies in other major American cities.
phillyvoice.com
Travelers soon can exercise before departing Philly International Airport
A lengthy layover in an airport terminal can be a monotonous experience. Finding a comfortable place to sit, just to aimlessly scroll through your phone, can be a challenge. Restaurants may be overburdened or, depending on the hour, not even open. Snacks and beverages are overpriced. Early next year, travelers...
phillyvoice.com
Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
A 33-acre native wetland is coming to FDR Park in South Philadelphia as part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the city's largest green space, the Fairmount Park Conservancy said on Thursday. The $30 million plan is being funded by the city's Division of Aviation and is part of its...
phillyvoice.com
Philly will miss the northern lights this time, but they may be visible in the months to come
The northern lights, a wonder typically only seen way near the Arctic Circle, may be visible this week in portions of the mainland United States thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm. Northern areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey have a chance of the seeing the natural spectacle, known scientifically as...
phillyvoice.com
Three men charged with shootings at West Philly rec center earlier this week that injured five people
Three men have been charged in the drive-by shooting that injured five people – including two critically – at a busy West Philly recreation center on Tuesday night. Philadelphia police said Tahmir Pinckney, Azyear Sutton-Walker, and Marlon Spurell – all 22 years old – have been arrested, and they are among the six people sought by investigators.
phillyvoice.com
Philly could see some rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry
We've been really lucky with the weather recently. It started this past weekend and continued all week. Some folks west of the city bottomed out in the lower 50s multiple nights – a real treat this time of the year. Tomorrow morning will likely see temperatures in the 50s,...
phillyvoice.com
Crozer Health, ChristianaCare merger plan dissolves after months of negotiations
A purchase agreement that would have brought Delaware County's struggling Crozer Health hospitals into the fold of ChristianaCare will not move forward, the organizations announced Thursday. Crozer Health, now owned by the for-profit Prospect Medical Holdings, will instead seek another path to transition back to non-profit status. In February, the...
