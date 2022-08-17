ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transgender student reveals she was rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A transgender college student has received an outpouring of support after she revealed that she was rejected from every sorority she attempted to join during the student recruitment process at the University of Alabama .

Over the last two years, incoming freshmen at the University of Alabama have taken to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to document their attempts to join Greek life at the university, with the process known as Alabama Rush Week or Bama Rush. As of Wednesday, the hashtag # BamaRush has accumulated more than 1.6bn views on TikTok.

During the sorority rush period, students interested in joining one of the nearly 20 sorority chapters on the campus often document their outfits of the day, or share other tidbits of information about the recruitment process, with the videos often going viral. The popularity of the social media phenomenon has even sparked the creation of a new HBO and Vice documentary, which Variety confirmed is in the process of being filmed at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama university.

This year, Grant Sikes was one such student, with the TikToker going viral shortly after sharing her first OOTD (outfit of the day) for Bama Rush in a video shared to the platform earlier this month.

However, after a week of documenting her outfits in viral videos, and sharing updates about the process, Sikes revealed on Instagram this week that she was not extended an offer to join any of the sororities on campus.

In the lengthy post, Sikes began by thanking her friends, family and “everyone who has come along this journey with me,” before informing her followers that she’d had “the best time”.

“Unfortunately, this chapter is closed. This recruitment journey is over for me. Being dropped from my last house this morning during primary recruitment at the University of Alabama doesn’t come as a surprise considering out of the almost 20 chapters, I was dropped by every single one except two before day one,” Sikes wrote, while noting that the two sororities were Gamma Phi Beta and Kappa Alpha Theta.

A post shared by GRANT SIKES ♛ (@grantelisikes)

In the post, Sikes then said that she is hopeful for a future where “everyone is welcomed for just being themselves, everywhere” before urging those struggling through a hard time to remember that “life is too short to ponder on the things lost”.

“Choose happiness and always look for the positive things throughout life. Move on. See the good. See the bad. Hope for the best. Brave the worst,” she continued.

Sikes concluded the post revealing that, despite not being invited to join a sorority on campus, many “amazing opportunities” still came her way throughout the process.

“Looking back on this past week, SO many amazing opportunities have come my way. In my initial application papers, I paid tribute to my grandma who passed away this year with Alzheimer’s. I know that she is so proud,” she wrote. “Nana, this is just the beginning.”

In a video shared to TikTok, Sikes also elaborated on her experience being cut from the recruitment process, with the TikToker explaining that she’d received a phone call informing her of the decision.

“It is extremely upsetting and I’m sad because I wanted to be a part of a sisterhood, and more than that, a community,” she told her more than 114,000 followers.

Sikes then admitted that she had been hoping for a call informing her that it had been a mistake and that she was invited to “bid day,” the last day of sorority recruitment, when potential new members officially become members of the sorority they received a bid to.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Sikes continued. “Thank you all so much for following along. And thank you all for the love and support. I love you.”

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than 2.2m times, Sikes added: “Thank you all. It really means a lot.”

In response to Sikes’ update, her followers on both Instagram and TikTok have shared messages of support, and assured the university student that she has found a community through her social media.

“You found a community and sisterhood here. Thanks for taking us along for the ride,” one person wrote, while another said: “Love you and you can be my sister anytime.”

“Grant your community is RIGHT HERE. Please keep posting and sharing about your life. We aren’t going anywhere,” someone else wrote.

Others took the opportunity to condemn the “outdated” rush process for sororities, with some viewers suggesting that Greek life at universities can be “toxic”.

“Hugs to you Grant. The rush process isn’t fair for anyone and it’s so outdated. We love you so much and you are never alone,” one person wrote.

Another said: “To be honest, southern Greek life is toxic. You’re going to thrive without it,” while someone else added: “I’m so sorry. The rush process is disappointing, you deserve every bid and I hope Bama can move past outdated practices.”

In a statement to The Independent , a spokesperson for the University of Alabama said: “The University of Alabama and the Alabama Panhellenic Association do not have authority over a sorority’s individual membership decisions, which are confidential and left to the discretion of each self-governing sorority. As private member organisations, each sorority has its own membership selection criteria, policies and procedures, often governed by the chapter’s national organisation.

“The National Panhellenic Conference determines Panhellenic recruitment eligibility and allows those who consistently live and self-identify as a woman to participate in the Panhellenic recruitment process, provided they are a full-time student and have never been initiated into an NPC sorority. Panhellenic sorority recruitment is a mutual selection process, meaning participation does not guarantee an invitation to join a sorority, nor does it obligate a participant to join a sorority.”

The Independent has contacted Sikes for comment.

FloridaBoy
3d ago

In all honesty, that’s the way sororities work. When I was at university, there was one sorority that only took blue eyed blonds. They won’t let anyone else in.

James Clardy
3d ago

Guess Sororities need to require Birth Certificates, to Join, born Male, you do not belong in a Female Sorority!

Surf all day
3d ago

if you are born with male DNA you will always 100 percent be a male, no matter what surgery you have, what clothes you wear, what you change your name to, what your psychiatrist says, what pills you take, what you cut off your body or what you change your name to, you will always 100 percent be a male and same goes for females.

Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
TheDailyBeast

Parents Sue Michigan School Over ‘Birthday Spanking’ by Custodian

The parents of an 8-year-old Michigan girl have filed a federal lawsuit against their daughter’s school over a disturbing incident in which a custodian gave her a “birthday spanking.” The complaint against Saginaw Township Community Schools alleges that administrators did not take seriously their complaints about the female employee who followed the girl into the restroom, spanked her eight times and pinched her buttocks. “They’re supposed to be reporting to the authorities the minute they hear of something like that happening,” attorney Victor J. Mastromarco Jr. told MLive. “They completely failed in doing that. Instead, they’re more interested in retaining this person and basically sweeping it under the rug. They know better. They are mandatory reporters. They did nothing.”Read it at MLive
Daily Mail

Famed environmentalist who studied at Berkeley slams woke college's 'dangerous' anti-white racism that saw Caucasian students banned from communal areas of 'Person of Color' student co-op

A famous University of California, Berkeley alumnus condemned an off-campus co-op that banned white guests from entering common areas of the house to 'avoid white violence.'. David Seaborg, 73, an environmentalist who graduated with a master's degree from the university in 1974, told DailyMail.com the ‘woke mentality’ at the school is ‘dangerous,’ and that it is a recent development that is gaining traction.
The Independent

Catholic college dean who guarded Pope resigns after lying about degree and PhD

The dean of a business school at a catholic college in Houston, Texas, who previously served in the Swiss Guard in the Vatican, has been pushed out of the role after it was found that he falsified his credentials. Mario Enzler, who met Mother Teresa and served under Pope John Paul II, has stepped down from his post at the Cameron School of Business at the University of St Thomas after facing allegations that he included multiple non-existent degrees on his resume, according to The Houston Chronicle.Mr Enzler claimed to have received a doctorate from a university in his...
Daily Beast

Utah Investigated a Schoolgirl’s Gender at the Request of Sore Loser Parents

When a girl left her competitors in the dust at a state-level school sports competition in Utah last year, not everyone was impressed with her inspiring athleticism. The parents of the girls who came in second and third couldn’t accept the winner had simply “outclassed” their daughters—so they called her gender into question, sparking a secret investigation that delved into the winner’s personal history.
The Week

Texas school board removes Anne Frank book, Bible from libraries after parent complaints

As some Texas students return to their classrooms this fall, they may find their libraries a bit smaller than in years past. The Washington Post reported that earlier this week, a North Texas school official "sent an email telling principals and librarians to pull [a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary] off the shelves — along with 40 other books." The books were to be removed from the libraries and classrooms within the Keller Independent School District.
Comments / 0

Community Policy