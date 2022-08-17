ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Joe Rogan references his 14-year-old daughter to shut down pro-life guest during heated abortion debate

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bN2uE_0hKvtPkX00

Joe Rogan took on a conservative commentator during a heated discussion on abortion , during which he referenced his 14-year-old daughter to make a point about pregnancy resulting from rape.

The controversial podcaster – who has received backlash for his polarising views on Covid-19 vaccinations – referenced the recent overturning of Roe v Wade with guest Seth Dillon during a recent taping of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience .

When the two began discussing a woman’s right to an abortion in the instance of rape, Rogan butted heads with the founder and CEO of the conservative satirical news site, The Babylon Bee. “There are women who have been raped who should not have to f**king carry some rapist’s baby,” Rogan said. “There’s women who have been sexually assaulted before the age of 14.”

In response, Dillon replied: “There are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now, and are pro-life. They go around speaking and say how: ‘I had a right to live.’ They will go around and make a case, and they were born of a rape.”

“You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist’s baby,” Rogan responded. “Do you understand that? You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist’s baby.”

“That’s a 14-year-old child,” he continued. “If a 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?”

Dillon rebutted, adding, “I don’t think two wrongs make a right. I don’t think murder fixes a rape.”

Rogan, 55, is a father to two daughters – Lola, 14, and Rosy, 12 – who he shares with wife Jessica. The former UFC commentator is also a stepfather to his wife’s 23-year-old daughter, Kayja Rose, from a previous relationship.

A clip of the exchange was shared on social media by pro-life advocate Lila Rose, where many viewers expressed their surprise at Rogan’s stance on abortion given his public persona for having conservative views.

“This is awesome. I’m not a Rogan fan, but I think he’s probably a good guy and he genuinely cares,” one Twitter user wrote. “He is one of, if not the only, American with a big platform that is willing to listen and talk out opposing views.”

“Joe talks about his own daughter. The other goof talks about some Christian influencers who give lectures about themselves,” a Reddit user commented.

“What a breath of fresh air that he can at least see what’s wrong with policy that directly impacts his daughter in a negative way,” said another Redditor. “A lot of people lack the empathy/compassion/desire to see how their beliefs would apply to others.”

Rogan recently pushed back against claims that he’s a “secret conservative” during an episode of his podcast on 25 July. While chatting with comedian Andrew Schultz about politics and same-sex marriage, Rogan defended the Supreme Court’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage, and slammed Republicans like Ted Cruz who wish to ban it as “homophobic”.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me,” Rogan said during the podcast episode. “Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage - it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s, for them, it’s important. They want it.”

“It’s so homophobic,” Rogan continued, adding that the GOP’s opposition to gay marriage is “the kind of sh*t that keeps me from being a Republican”.

“People will say, like: ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like you can suck my d**k,” Rogan said. “You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican.”

Comments / 208

AP_000337.d85a3b9f41bb40b6b76cd428b972f956.0126
3d ago

Don’t try and make it sound like a fight. They had a good conversation with alternative points of view. It’s call civil discord and more people need to learn how to do it. Just like they say in their conversation.

Reply(25)
86
Alezandra Domingo
2d ago

Joe is right on this one! I would NOT force my 12 year old to give birth either. There are many medical issues, including death, that could result from her giving birth to a baby that young. With that said, if she was in a situation like this and wanted to put the baby up for adoption, I would support her decision, not make her.

Reply(5)
16
Bart Brobdingnag
3d ago

I'm not a huge Rogan fan, but I agree here. So many things kids aren't allowed to do because they're young. Having children shouldn't be one of them they HAVE to do.

Reply
28
Related
The Independent

Republican trips up on basic anatomy while trying to attack Kamala Harris on abortion

A Salt Lake County councilman was left facing Twitter ratios and the mockery of social media after he attempted to swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris over the issue of abortion.The awkward exchange began with a tweet from Ms Harris on Saturday that declared the Biden administration’s support for abortion rights and decried the GOP efforts to roll those rights back as an attempt to take away women’s bodily autonomy.“Let us be clear: We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate

Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lila Rose
Person
Joe Rogan
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong

A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#The Babylon Bee
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate

"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity

After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy