Joe Rogan references his 14-year-old daughter to shut down pro-life guest during heated abortion debate

Joe Rogan took on a conservative commentator during a heated discussion on abortion , during which he referenced his 14-year-old daughter to make a point about pregnancy resulting from rape.

The controversial podcaster – who has received backlash for his polarising views on Covid-19 vaccinations – referenced the recent overturning of Roe v Wade with guest Seth Dillon during a recent taping of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience .

When the two began discussing a woman’s right to an abortion in the instance of rape, Rogan butted heads with the founder and CEO of the conservative satirical news site, The Babylon Bee. “There are women who have been raped who should not have to f**king carry some rapist’s baby,” Rogan said. “There’s women who have been sexually assaulted before the age of 14.”

In response, Dillon replied: “There are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now, and are pro-life. They go around speaking and say how: ‘I had a right to live.’ They will go around and make a case, and they were born of a rape.”

“You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist’s baby,” Rogan responded. “Do you understand that? You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist’s baby.”

“That’s a 14-year-old child,” he continued. “If a 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?”

Dillon rebutted, adding, “I don’t think two wrongs make a right. I don’t think murder fixes a rape.”

Rogan, 55, is a father to two daughters – Lola, 14, and Rosy, 12 – who he shares with wife Jessica. The former UFC commentator is also a stepfather to his wife’s 23-year-old daughter, Kayja Rose, from a previous relationship.

A clip of the exchange was shared on social media by pro-life advocate Lila Rose, where many viewers expressed their surprise at Rogan’s stance on abortion given his public persona for having conservative views.

“This is awesome. I’m not a Rogan fan, but I think he’s probably a good guy and he genuinely cares,” one Twitter user wrote. “He is one of, if not the only, American with a big platform that is willing to listen and talk out opposing views.”

“Joe talks about his own daughter. The other goof talks about some Christian influencers who give lectures about themselves,” a Reddit user commented.

“What a breath of fresh air that he can at least see what’s wrong with policy that directly impacts his daughter in a negative way,” said another Redditor. “A lot of people lack the empathy/compassion/desire to see how their beliefs would apply to others.”

Rogan recently pushed back against claims that he’s a “secret conservative” during an episode of his podcast on 25 July. While chatting with comedian Andrew Schultz about politics and same-sex marriage, Rogan defended the Supreme Court’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage, and slammed Republicans like Ted Cruz who wish to ban it as “homophobic”.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me,” Rogan said during the podcast episode. “Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage - it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s, for them, it’s important. They want it.”

“It’s so homophobic,” Rogan continued, adding that the GOP’s opposition to gay marriage is “the kind of sh*t that keeps me from being a Republican”.

“People will say, like: ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like you can suck my d**k,” Rogan said. “You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican.”